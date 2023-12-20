Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has given her fans a glimpse into her low-key Christmas celebrations, showcasing a modest spruce tree at her million-dollar mansion in Calabasas, California. The 44-year-old, who has maintained a relatively low profile since welcoming her fourth child with husband Travis Barker last month, shared a photo of the tree adorned with simple lit-up white lights, reported The U.S. Sun. In contrast to her family's known penchant for extravagant holiday decorations, Kardashian opted for a more understated approach with the subtly adorned tree. Continuing to share snippets of her holiday preparations, she posted a video on her Instagram Story featuring a carefully arranged dinner table set.

The dinner table exuded holiday charm with its festive plaid placemats, accents of pine tree leaves, and napkins artfully folded into Christmas tree shapes, all bathed in the warm glow of candlelight. Despite the Kardashians' tradition of going all out for holidays, the new mum's intimate celebration aligned with her desire to keep things simple. The Poosh founder's festive enthusiasm went beyond just decorating, as per a source disclosed to US Weekly. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has embraced the tradition of Elf on the Shelf, introducing it not only to her household but also including her recently welcomed newborn son in the seasonal festivities.

A mother to sons Mason (14) and Reign (9) as well as daughter Penelope (11) from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, Kardashian has chosen to maintain a lower profile since giving birth to another baby boy with her current husband. While some fans suggested health concerns as the motivation for her privacy, a source disclosed to The U.S. Sun that Kardashian had planned a 40-day postpartum recovery period. The insider shared her intention to take a gradual approach to returning to public life after a challenging pregnancy that included emergency fetal surgery weeks before the baby's birth.

Amid concerns from friends that she might not return to public life at the same level as before, Kardashian seems determined to prioritize her well-being and family time. Her 40-day recovery period is coming to an end, and while there is uncertainty about the extent of her future public engagements, the mother of four appears resolute in taking her time to re-enter the limelight, emphasizing her commitment to slowing down.

As the Kardashian family celebrated birthdays this month—the 14th of December being when Mason turned 14 as well as Reign also turning 9 on the same day—another report from The U.S. Sun suggested that Barker and Kardashian might have allegedly skipped social media wishes for the siblings. Surprisingly, even Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, who are usually active in posting celebratory messages, didn't share pictures this year. A testament to their tight bond was previously seen when Kardashian shared a glimpse of Penelope's birthday celebration with Mason and Reign, highlighting the family's unity during special moments, such as birthdays.

