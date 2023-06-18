When Liam Hemsworth Allegedly Cheated On Miley Cyrus With January Jones While Still Engaged to Miley

The ten-year romance between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth has been and will continue to be a major cultural phenomenon. While filming "The Last Song" in 2009, the two initially crossed paths and fell in love. They began an on-and-off relationship in the years that followed. This relationship continued through their 20s and resulted in two engagements, one marriage, and eventually a divorce.

It was once claimed that Hemsworth had an affair with American actress January Jones, known for her roles in movies like "Unknown" and "X-Men: First Class," among others. Liam Hemsworth was allegedly getting close to Jones while still engaged to Cyrus, according to a February 2013 Star magazine report obtained by Daily Mail. Around eight months after "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" actor got engaged to the "Flowers" songstress, an infidelity report had come to light.

The then-23-year-old Australian actor allegedly cheated on the singer with "Mad Men" actress January Jones, who was then 35. The outlet said that over the course of one weekend in 2013, the couple got "hot and heavy" during a pre-Oscar celebration. "It looked like they had some hot chemistry. They were all over each other – and they even kissed!" a source reportedly told the publication.

A photo of the stars partying in the back of a car was obtained by MailOnline. Life & Style magazine allegedly learned that following the Chateau Marmont bash, the "Unknown" actress and Cyrus' then-fiance's intimacy heated up even more. "They went to a private house party, and right in the middle of the party, January was clinging to Liam, saying, 'You're so handsome,'" a guest revealed. "He kept saying, 'We can't do this here.' Then they left holding hands and went out in the hallway and were making out. She was wasted. It wasn't good."

When Cyrus and Hemsworth's first engagement broke off, the "Hunger Games" actor was reportedly seeing Jones, according to an article in US Weekly from September 2013. "January thinks Liam is so sexy," a friend of Jones' told the outlet. Earlier that summer, the "Paranoia" star reportedly even sent Jones a graphic, sexual text message.

Hemsworth's representative went on to clarify that nothing of the sort had occurred, but the rumors became even stronger after their get-together at the pre-Oscars celebration. "We officially never comment on his personal life; however, we are breaking with tradition to set the record straight. The story of Liam Hemsworth and January Jones is entirely fabricated by US Weekly," his rep said in a statement at the time of the sexual texting speculation. "There is no truth whatsoever to this tabloid fiction."

