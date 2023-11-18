5 Best Moments of Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry's Friendship Over the Years

These Were the Top Moments from Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston's Friendship:

The Friends cast recently paid tribute to the beloved late actor Matthew Perry, who played the role of Chandler Bing. The late actor’s loss will take time for fans worldwide to process due to the infectious joy he spread. His former castmates Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston each emphasized what a joy monger he truly was. Out of all the aforementioned former castmates, it was Aniston who was the last to bid adieu to Perry via an emotional Instagram Post talking about her journey and their friendship. While she may not have been as close to him in comparison to Cox, the two shared a cherishing friendship. Glance through their adorable friendship through the years as per US Magazine:

1. The One Where They First Met

First impressions are usually hard especially if you know you’re going to come across the incredibly talented Aniston. Back when Friends was still in its initial season of filming, each actor and actress began to get a sort of sneak peek into the kind of passion that was being poured into a character; Aniston was quite observant of Perry. As per a 1997 Entertainment Weekly profile, Aniston shared her thoughts on Perry’s skill as an actor and his efforts while filming. Firstly she notes that Perry was “one of the most sensitive people” that she’d come across at the time. When being criticized for doing things a different way while on set, she claimed: “his feelings get hurt” Furthermore, she pointed out a bittersweet sentiment, “He cares what people think. He even bruises easily.”

2. A One-Sided Crush

A well-known fact about the Friends cast is that Schwimmer reportedly had a crush on Aniston in real life. However, a not-so-well-known fact about the cast is that Perry had a major crush on the Just Go With It actress. As per sources, just before filming could commence in 1997, Perry reportedly pursued Aniston for a romantic relationship. However, she turned him down making her intentions of being strictly friends crystal clear to him. As per sources, the two remained platonic in terms of friendship regardless of how close they got. During a 2022 episode on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Perry recalled the one that got away. He reminisced, “At first it was like, she would walk in, I’d be like, ‘Hey good to see you.’ And I’d go to my dressing room and go, ‘Oh, I’ll never, I’ll never be able to be with her…” He ended his thoughts by noting the probability of “not having a crush on Jennifer Aniston” and said, “I did at one point just go, ‘All right, that’s enough’” insinuating that he was getting over her.

3. When Jennifer Aniston Was His Confidant During his Tough Times

In life, the tough times come in waves and can truly break a person when it comes to tackling an addiction all alone. Perry unveiled in his memoir: Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, revealed his struggles with an alcohol addiction and substance abuse. The battle was not in the slightest easy for him to endure. But luckily, he had a rather supportive and loving group of people including Aniston that helped him through the process. Furthermore, in the book, he claimed that it was the He’s Just Not Into You actress was the one who first confronted him about it. He wrote: “‘I know you’re drinking’ she said…I was confused” and asked, “How can you tell? Perry continued to record Aniston’s response: “‘We can smell it’ she said, in a kind of weird but loving way, and the plural ‘we’ hit me like a sledgehammer.” Later, Perry credited Aniston for always being there for him whenever he needed someone to confide in; he told Diane Sawyer in 2022 as per People. Perry declares in gratitude, “I’m really grateful to her for that.”

4. The Many Heartwarming Texts

Nothing hits like a warm text from a loved one to brighten up your ordinary day! But what hits harder is reading them when they’re no longer around…It wouldn’t have been easy for Aniston to re-visit those few text exchanges from Perry that she shared on Instagram earlier this week. With a heavy heart, she shared the sweet exchange between them along with an old photograph of each other. The text from Perry’s end read, “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day:)” The Instagram Post recorded Aniston’s response as she said, “Awww the first of THOUSANDS of times…” This insinuated that the two would often joke around making each other laugh at the most random of times, lifting each other.

5. The Heartbreaking Goodbye

Goodbyes are truly never an easy affair as the memories of the past one shares with the other flood your brain with a lingering feeling of wanting more time. The very thought produces a slurry of complex emotions including grief and perhaps weirdly: joy. Aniston’s tribute to her dear friend Perry was perhaps extremely emotional even for fans of hers to read. She notes in her caption that this one “has cut deep”. Furthermore, Aniston claimed that “being able to really SIT in this grief” has enabled her to process the reminisce the moments of “joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep.” The caption of her post continued to state his characteristic and skill of spreading laughter and joy wherever he went. In light of the many texts that Aniston claimed to be reviewing since his unfortunate demise, she said: “I’ll keep them forever and ever.” Lastly, she ended with his character ‘Chandler Bing’s’ iconic line: “Could you BE any crazier?” Like all the members of the cast of Friends have strongly emphasized, Perry’s memories and the light and joy he brought will continue to live in the hearts of fans and friends for eons to come.

