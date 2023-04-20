'Top Gun' Star Anthony Edwards' Breathtaking Oceanfront Home Hits the Market for $6.5 Million

"Top Gun" actor Anthony Edwards has listed his oceanfront hideout in Dana Point, California, for a whopping $6.5 million. The Spanish Colonial-style home is a piece of history, being one of the original beach homes built in 1928 by the Doheny family, after whom Doheny State Beach is named. Edwards, best known for his role as Nick "Goose" Bradshaw in the 1986 film "Top Gun" opposite Tom Cruise, purchased the property as a vacation home in 1998 for $1.52 million.

"This quintessential Southern California beach home is an original Doheny and a unique offering due to its historical significance and 10,000 square feet of private land on the sand," said Justin Alexander, the listing agent for Compass.

Image Source: Compass.com

Located in the gated community of Capistrano Beach, the property boasts over 2,100 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, one of which has an aquarium theme. The entire house has beamed ceilings, red brick walls, arched doorways, and large windows overlooking the ocean. The dining area is located in the central courtyard, and there is also a two-car garage.

According to Mansion Global, "Anthony uses this stunning beach home as his own family vacation, seeing the incredible uniqueness of this courtyard-style hideaway," said Alexander. "It was never used as a rental property."

Image Source: Compass.com

Aside from the historical significance of the property, the location is also a major draw. Dana Point, located halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, is famous for its dolphin and whale watching along with other surfing activities. The area also boasts several hiking trails, parks and beaches, making it a great vacation spot.

The original beach homes in Dana Point, including the Doheny family's reserved beach homes, were built to reflect the classic Spanish colonial revival architecture, similar to the homes in Beverly Hills. Edwards' home is a prime example of the same, with its red brick walls, arched doorways and beamed ceilings.

Aside from his iconic role in "Top Gun," Edwards is also known for his portrayal of Dr. Mark Greene on the long-running television series "ER." The latter earned him a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actor’s Guild Awards in addition to four Emmy nominations.

In 2021, Edwards married his longtime friend and fellow actor Mare Winningham. It is his second marriage. He has four children from his first marriage to Jeanine Lobell, a makeup artist and cosmetics entrepreneur, as per OC Register.

The sale of Edwards' property comes at a time when the real estate market is booming, with demand for luxury homes increasing in the aftermath of the pandemic. Many people are looking for properties that offer privacy, security, and ample space, making Edwards' oceanfront hideout a perfect option.