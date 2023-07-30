Here's How Gwen Stefani Used Tabloid Newspapers to Decorate Her Bathroom

For an artist, creativity knows no bounds. And the world knows who Gwen Stefani is. The American musician channeled her artistic abilities into her home decor. In an old interview, Stefani said that she used tabloid newspapers as her bathroom's wallpaper. The city girl turned country wife after marrying Blake Shelton; she gave her Oklahoma home a "makeover."

Image Source: Getty Images | Christopher Polk

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Looks Unrecognizable in Childhood Photos; Fans Are Stunned to See Her Black Hair

A multi-tasker, Stefani coaches the new talent on the show, The Voice, aside from being a full-time performer. But recently, she donned another hat after launching her own makeup line- GXVE Beauty, reported Entertainment Weekly. She exclusively talked to The Wall Street Journal and dished her more accomplishments.

"I've gotten to dabble in so many different things, whether it be songwriting or designing fashion with L.A.M.B. and then Harajuku," per WSJ. She revealed the business side of her. "This is different because it's starting a business—those were licenses. I'm just not a business person. I grew up barely making it through high school."

She added, "Everything I have done has been so much luck. With this, I feel almost like I am smart enough to be able to do this now." Stefani gushed over the community she and her team were able to create through her fashion label.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GXVE Beauty by Gwen Stefani (@gxvebeauty)

Also Read: When Courtney Love Said She Had an Affair With Gavin Rossdale While He Was Married to Gwen Stefani

The 53-year-old said, "Blake and I will lay in bed and watch the tutorials of people that would take a palette and see what they would create with it." The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony after a five-year courtship, split time between their Los Angeles home and Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

However, the Luxurious singer joked and laughed about the country singer's Sexiest Man Alive cover from PEOPLE magazine. "You know what we do have?" She revealed, "When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover, made into wallpaper."

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Shares ‘Shocking’ Close-up Footage of Face in a Humorous Video Leaving Fans in Stitches

She added, "You go in there, and you're like, 'Oh my God.' It's pretty funny." The singer has been a part of The Voice since she debuted in season seven. She had an on-and-off presence for seasons nine, twelve, seventeen, and nineteen; however, she has no plans to return for season twenty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

But Stefani has plenty of other ventures to keep her busy. She juggles family life and career, but when she was asked about a possible No Doubt reunion, she replied, "What are the odds of anything?" I was just on The Drew Barrymore Show. She was one of my favorite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her."

"Anything can happen. I have no idea what's going to happen with No Doubt. We haven't really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right? All the '90s people—Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Meanwhile, the couple reported going through 'relationship issues.' They are currently trying to reconcile the differences and undertaking couples therapy.

References:

https://www.etonline.com/gwen-stefani-and-blake-shelton-decorated-one-of-their-bathrooms-with-tabloid-covers-196228

https://www.wsj.com/articles/gwen-stefani-blake-no-doubt-reunion-11671454459

More from Inquisitr

Gwen Stefani Believes Her Youngest Son Apollo Is a ‘Miracle’ Baby After She Had Him Unexpectedly

When Gwen Stefani Lost an Iconic Role to Angelina Jolie For a $486 Million Movie: “Angelina Beat Me”