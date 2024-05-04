'The Valley' Fans Outraged Over No Reunion Episode, Andy Cohen Blamed for Not Wanting to 'Host' It

Fans of The Valley are up in arms over a sudden change in the show's schedule, and they're pointing fingers at none other than Andy Cohen. The reality series has stirred up controversy with news that there won't be a reunion episode. This decision has been met with outrage from fans, who are calling it a 'crime against humanity.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Stars Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick confirmed the news on their podcast, much to viewers' dismay. During the May 2nd Balancing Act podcast, Broderick definitively stated, "No reunion. I think it is out there that we aren't having a reunion. But regardless, it is 100 percent true. There will not be a reunion." Doute added that while the show's ratings were great in season 1, they have not yet been officially picked up for season 2. This sudden cancellation of a staple Bravo reunion episode has enraged the show's loyal fanbase. Many are pointing the finger at Cohen, speculating he refused to moderate The Valley's reunion, as per The Sun.

It’s honestly a crime against humanity that #TheValley won’t have a reunion. They thought that the dry ass season of #PumpRules deserved a reunion but not The Valley? 😩 pic.twitter.com/zKkMYzHSSJ — Real Legend (@RHLegend32) May 3, 2024

One fan raged on X, "The Valley not having a reunion is a crime. We desperately need another reunion host for non housewives shows because I think this is the result of Andy not being able/not wanting to do it #TheValley." Others echoed the sentiment with comments like "It's honestly a crime against humanity that #TheValley won't have a reunion" and "What?!?!? They delivered! They DESERVED a reunion!!!"

me to Bravo after finding out The Valley isn’t getting a reunion this season pic.twitter.com/2IK79kB0H1 — bravo by betches (@bravobybetches) May 3, 2024

Speculation is rampant that Cohen, who hosts reunions for shows like The Real Housewives franchises, declined this spinoff series. As one viewer pointed out, "It doesn't make sense for Bravo to NOT have a reunion for #TheValley."The Valley is a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules, following several former cast members like Doute, Broderick, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright as they navigate adulthood and parenthood.

It doesn’t make sense for bravo to NOT have a reunion for #TheValley — jackie burkhart✨ (@theunhingedgem) May 4, 2024

In the episode right before this one, Doute and Broderick talked about whether there might be a special episode at the end of the season. The drama-filled first season left many storylines unresolved, making a reunion seem essential. As Doute lamented, "I was [looking forward to it] too because I do feel like when you see the finale, there are some things left unanswered and unresolved." Broderick seemed less enthusiastic about reuniting with his co-stars, joking, "My plan was to smoke a joint first and go chill out. I would be lounging in the chair and I guess would chime in when it was my time," as per The US Weekly.

Doute seemingly stoked the flames by calling out co-stars attempting to freeze her out, stating, "Janet and Michelle, if you are listening to this then reality TV 101 is if you try to ice someone out, you make them that much more relevant." While The Valley's future remains uncertain pending a renewal decision, the main Vanderpump Rules show is confirmed to be taking an extended filming hiatus. Sources revealed Bravo wants to give the stars a break after wrapping season 11 in the summer of 2023, opting to delay production on season 12 until the summer of 2024.