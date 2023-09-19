The 2024 presidential election has been heating up, according to a new national poll released on Wednesday by Quinnipiac University states that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' support in the Republican presidential primary has dropped to its lowest point this year. In Quinnipiac's survey in the GOP primary this year, 18% of Republicans said they backed the Florida governor, which is the lowest level of support. On the other hand, support for former president Donald Trump among Republican and Republican-leaning voters has reached a staggering 57 percent. Earlier, DeSantis lagged only 6 points behind the outgoing president in February, according to Quinnipiac, but now his popularity has dropped 39 points behind Trump.

As per the Washington Post, in the race, the rise in his popularity has been Trump's greatest margins to date in credible national polls. And as a result, his advantage in the average of the FiveThirtyEight polls has grown to a staggering 41 points. In the Fox News poll, Biden received 42 to 44 percent of the vote when Trump or DeSantis were not an option. DeSantis has done a terrible job of excluding himself. He has unmistakably alienated voters in the middle of the political spectrum by sticking strongly to the right on topics like vaccines and employing harsh rhetoric. As per the Hill, two waves of layoffs and a change in campaign managers throughout the summer were part of DeSantis's campaign's ongoing reset. His supporters, meanwhile, remained focused on the first Republican primary debate, which they claimed would mark the official beginning of the GOP primary and the first significant test for the candidates.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Spencer Platt

DeSantis' campaign manager, Generra Peck, has said that despite his declining popularity, they are planning an aggressive strategy for running in the 2024 presidential election. As per Newsweek, "We had too many people, that's absolutely fair to say. Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden," Peck stated in an official media statement back in July. He added, "Governor DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we are ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign."

As per CNBC, the only two contenders who received more than ten percent support from the voters in Iowa are Trump and DeSantis. Meanwhile, Scott received 9% of the vote; former vice president Mike Pence and former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley each received 6%; former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie received 5%; and entrepreneur and political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy received 4% of the vote. 20% of the voters questioned about their second choice responded with DeSantis as their favorite candidate back then. Nevertheless, the percentages have dropped ever since Trump started to win support in the re-election, despite his legal problems.

