Special Counsel Jack Smith Finds a ‘Smoking Gun’ Memo Outlining Trump’s Fake Elector Scheme

When it comes to exposing the plot that Donald Trump used to stay in power after his electoral defeat in the presidential elections of 2020, Jack Smith has the ultimate smoking gun.

A lawyer aligned with President Donald J. Trump set out a strategy to use fake tiles of electors to undermine the 2020 election, per a newly discovered internal campaign memo. Prosecutors are casting this memo as a critical link in how the Trump team's efforts slowly changed into a full-fledged criminal conspiracy, per Washington Press.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

The existence of the document from December 6, 2020, was revealed in Mr. Trump's indictment last week, but its contents remained unknown. However, a copy acquired by The New York Times indicates that the lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro, knew from the outset that he was recommending “a bold, controversial strategy” that the Supreme Court would “likely” reject in the end.

Even if the strategy failed to pass after constitutional scrutiny, it would focus the public's attention on the false allegations of fraud and afford Trump time to prevail in court—something that by December 6th, the public should have seen wasn't going to happen. Additionally, the memo contended that it may be successful to deny Joe Biden the verified electors he need to win.

The document is arguably the most convincing proof yet of a scheme to actively deceive the public after the election, as The Times writes in its investigation. In another document, whose existence, along with the one in November, was first revealed by The Times last year, Chesebro outlined precise orders to manufacture fictitious electors in numerous states. They were also mentioned by the House committee looking into the Jan. 6 violence in its December report, although it appears that they were unaware of the Dec. 6 memo.

“I believe that what can be achieved on Jan. 6 is not simply to keep Biden below 270 electoral votes,” Chesebro wrote in the newly disclosed memo. “It seems feasible that the vote count can be conducted so that at no point will Trump be behind in the electoral vote count unless and until Biden can obtain a favorable decision from the Supreme Court upholding the Electoral Count Act as constitutional, or otherwise recognizing the power of Congress (and not the president of the Senate) to count the votes.”

One of Trump's many schemes to change the outcome of the 2020 election was the bogus elector's plot, which was maybe the most elaborate. It entailed attorneys working for his campaign in seven different states, dozens of electors who were ready to say that Trump, not Biden, had won their states, and outright opposition from some of those possible electors who thought the plan would be against the law or might “appear treasonous.” In the end, it served as the basis for Trump's indictment.

