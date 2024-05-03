When Asked About Her Mother’s Church, Fans Claim Kim Kardashian Avoided the Topic and Changed it

Many fans thought Kim Kardashian purposefully avoided answering a question during her most recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. As reported by The Things, viewers weren't very impressed with some of her responses, and host Jimmy Kimmel, received similar criticism from fans who were miffed that he didn't bring up Taylor Swift or Sean Diddy Combs.

In an amusing segment, Kim addressed claims that circulated online, but fans felt let down as Kim side-stepped a juicy question about her mom. Kimmel asked, "You founded your own church?" to which Kim replied, "My mom did." Kimmel posed the question again and Kim immediately changed the topic and answered, "Were some of these supposed to be untrue, but they really are, and you guys didn't know."

Following Kim's chat with Kimmel, fans had a lot to say. One user commented on YouTube, "The church question made her uncomfortable because that's how the family evades taxes lol." A second fan added, "She’s not donating she is throwing it away, just quickly corrected herself to avoid more criticism," while another user online remarked, "Please stop having this woman on TV and yes, I know I can just scroll past the video, that's what I did but please make it stop." A fourth fan wrote, "I take it and then throw it away or donate it*, she realized what she said and quickly changed her mind lol."

IRS laws specify that churches are not required to pay federal, state, or municipal taxes. According to YourTango, Kris Jenner and her church, California Community Church, have been accused of serving as little more than the Kardashian-Jenner family's tax write-off. Kim told Piers Morgan in 2011 that she donates 10% of her income to the church annually because it is "what [she] was taught."

This led to speculations that Kim was lowering her taxable income by giving Jenner, the church's co-founder, money. It is particularly dubious that CCC was involved in a tax issue in its early years since certain revenue received by religious organizations may still be liable to taxes for things like payroll expenditures, according to Radar Online.

According to documents from the Paypal Charitable Giving Fund, Kim's eBay transactions brought in $44,917 for CCC in 2013 and $19,975 in 2012. Additionally, as per The Guardian, CCC charges a $1000 monthly membership fee, which might put extra cash in the KarJenners' coffers.

Jenner co-founded CCC in 2009. Before its rebranding, it was called the Life Change Church, a moniker that could have come from its head pastor, Brad Johnson. Johnson, who conducted Khloé Kardashian's wedding to Lamar Odom, is allegedly tight with the family. However, Johnson resigned from his last position due to an infidelity controversy, proving not to be the most suitable spiritual leader.