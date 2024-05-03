Irina Shayk Still Looking for 'The One' After Her Failed Relationship With Tom Brady

Irina Shayk is looking for love again in the whirlwind world of celebrity romance. After her brief fling with NFL heartthrob Tom Brady hit a dead end, the Russian model is allegedly back in the dating game, and she's not settling for anything less than extraordinary. A source told Page Six, that Shayk is looking for a partner, but she's being picky. The insider shared, "She is shopping, but her dating pool is a tiny group of people...She needs [someone] famous, good-looking, and with money. How many of those are there? Five, ten?”

Being a supermodel with high standards, finding love is akin to looking for a tiny needle in a huge haystack! To widen her search, the star model is looking for love on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, in Europe and the USA. Rumor has it she might be interested in Tom Cruise, 61, who recently broke up with his girlfriend, Russian socialite, Elsina Khayrova, who was 25 years younger than him. According to a report by The Sun, the couple called it quits in February. A source told the outlet, "There are no hard feelings between them and, for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course."

Despite the ups and downs in her love life, Shayk is going strong in the fashion world. She recently appeared on the cover of Vogue Italia magazine and is getting ready for the Met Gala. It's clear she's not letting anything stop her from shining bright! Shayk has worked with many big names in fashion like Steven Meisel and Peter Lindbergh. She's been in shows for Versace, Valentino, and other top brands, and has been in ads for Givenchy, Calvin Klein, and more. She's been on the cover of Vogue many times and is known for her unique sense of style. Outside of modeling, she helps with charity projects like rebuilding children's hospitals and supporting Pomogi.org.

Shayk's romance with Brady first made headlines when they were spotted together in August after meeting at a lavish wedding in Italy in June. They were last seen together in January at Fouquet’s in New York City. However, as the seasons changed, so did their relationship status. According to Page Six, by September last year, Shayk and Brady were seeing other people, not just each other. By October, their relationship seemed to lose its spark, although they were spotted together again in December, at the Art Basel Miami Beach event. Subsequently, Brady was seen playing the field at a billionaire's party, enjoying the single life.

Shayk has been in her fair share of high-profile relationships before. She used to date Bradley Cooper and they have a daughter named Lea. Cooper is now dating model Gigi Hadid. As Shayk looks for her perfect romantic partner, it is yet to be seen if it is another famous Tinseltown face. Love can be surprising, just like in the movies.