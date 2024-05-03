Courteney Cox Reveals One Big Misstep She Took as a Mother to Coco Arquette

Courtney Cox is contemplating past errors she made with her daughter, Coco Arquette, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband, David Arquette. One significant instance of this is when she candidly shared her major regret regarding her parenting approach with her daughter, Coco.

While speaking on Minnie Driver’s Minnie Questions podcast on April 24, Cox expressed regret over granting her daughter, now 19-year-old Coco, too much autonomy in decision-making. "I should have [trusted] myself and I should have stepped in. I’m not saying I made her who she is, but you do see things in other people —whether it’s just always taking care of people and being the nicest person. And I mean, that’s one of the things with age, I’ve learned to say no, I’ve learned to have boundaries," Cox said.

"I wish so bad that I could have realized, at the moment, a way to protect Coco from things I didn't because of my issues. Whether it was dependency or seeing her in relationships with people, I knew, 'This was not good.' But, I didn’t want to step in, even though I knew something wasn’t right, because she would get so mad at me," the Friends star added.

Cox and Arquette, aged 52, tied the knot in June 1999. Five years later, in June 2004, their daughter Coco was born. However, in October 2010, the couple disclosed their separation. Arquette initiated divorce proceedings in June 2012, with the divorce being officially concluded in May 2013 according to The Things.

Following her admission of regret for not providing more guidance to her daughter Coco, Cox elaborated on her reasons for holding back. She explained to Driver that Coco would often assert her capability to manage situations independently. "She wanted me to, you know, 'Let me deal with it, Mom. You don't understand.' I did understand and I should’ve trusted myself and I should’ve stepped in," the concerned mum shared.

During the peak of her success on Friends, Cox and her co-stars famously asserted themselves as a collective group. However, in her personal life, Cox admitted to Driver that she has tended to prioritize pleasing others too much.

"Certain things about myself, she saw them. I’m not saying I made her who she is, but you do see things in other people, whether it’s just always taking care of people and being the nicest person," the actor confessed. She continued to share how it affected her parenting, "And I mean, that’s one of the things with age, I’ve learned to say no, I’ve learned to have boundaries. But I mean, earlier on when she was a kid or not even that many years ago, I wish I’d been a firmer parent." The confession resonated with several listeners who praised Cox's honesty.