Taylor Swift ‘Has Royalty in Her Blood’ as ‘Relation’ to French King Unearthed in Family Tree

Taylor Swift, the iconic pop sensation famous for her chart-topping hits, has recently discovered an intriguing connection to royalty buried deep within her family tree. While Swift has carved out her own legendary career, her lineage reveals ties to King Louis XIV of France, adding a royal touch to her already glimmering background. According to MyHeritage, the renowned family history site, Swift is the 8th cousin 11 times removed of King Louis XIV, popularly known as the Sun King. Louis XIV’s reign, characterized by opulence and grandeur, mirrors Swift’s success in the music industry, symbolizing a lasting legacy in their respective realms.

As per The Sun, the intriguing link between Swift and King Louis XIV can be traced back to aristocratic England in the 14th century, where common ancestors Michael de la Pole, 2nd Earl of Suffolk, and Katherine Stafford laid the foundation for their regal lineage. Swift’s paternal ancestors migrated to the American colonies, settling first in Massachusetts before establishing roots in Pennsylvania, where Swift hails from. On the other hand, Louis XIV's connection stems from an English lady who married a count of Béarn in 15th-century France. Their descendants, including Marie de' Medici, ultimately led to Louis XIV's lineage, insinuating the intricate interplay of European aristocracy and Swift's ancestral ties.

As per Daily Mail, Roi Mandel, Director of Research at MyHeritage, remarked, “On the occasion of Taylor Swift's concert tour in Paris, our team at MyHeritage decided to dive into [Taylor's] family history to check if she has French roots hidden somewhere in the family past. We were amazed to find out that not only are there roots - they are royal roots, and she is nothing less than a distant cousin of King Louis XIV! The Queen of Pop is a relative of the Sun King. It's a really poetic revelation. Taylor Swift is one of the most fascinating people in popular culture, undoubtedly one of the most influential of the current generation. The fact that she became the leading pop star in the world proves that she has a strong foundation and a strong family background. It can only happen when you have your roots planted deep in the ground.”

Despite her royal connection, Swift’s personal life has also captured public attention specifically her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. Swift gushed about Kelce and exclaimed, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

Swift is not the only one with royal lineage. Earlier in research, it was revealed that Meghan Markle is related to both William Shakespeare and Winston Churchill. Back then a spokesperson for MyHeritage remarked, "When we heard the wonderful news about Harry and Meghan's engagement, we wanted to help Meghan discover some English roots of her own. I'm sure she will be delighted to know that she comes from such prestigious British stock. We are not sure if Ms. Markle is aware of her connection to such eminent Britons, however, it seems that she was always destined to be a Brit."