Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Amicably Divorce Following 14-Month Marriage

After a tumultuous 14-month union, Britney Spears, 42, and Sam Asghari, 30, have reached an amicable divorce settlement. Asghari, who filed for divorce nine months ago, cited 'irreconcilable differences' with the pop star. Their whirlwind romance began after meeting on the sets of Spear's Slumber Party music video in 2016, as per US Today.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tommaso Boddi

After dating for nearly five years, the couple got engaged in September 2021 and eventually tied the knot in an intimate but star-studded ceremony at Spears' Thousand Oaks home in June 2022. However, just over a year later, their fairy tale took an unexpected turn when Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023. Despite the split, both have spoken fondly of their years together.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, the divorce proceedings were uncontested. The former spouses entered into a written agreement regarding the division of their assets and officially terminated their ability to receive spousal support from one another, honoring the prenuptial agreement they had in place. While details remain confidential as per the prenup, Asghari acknowledged relinquishing any claim to spousal support.

Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari posts smug 'life update' while posing shirtless amid fresh concerns for singer's mental health pic.twitter.com/bed5N8lmGf — Rahmah Sanni (@SanniRahma61573) May 3, 2024

A source told People magazine the divorce was "amicable and the prenup was not challenged." The insider added, "Britney is continuing to flex her freedom and is moving on." This marks Spears' third divorce, following brief marriages to childhood friend, Jason Alexander, in 2004 and Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, from 2004-2007.

In the days following his filing of the divorce in August, Asghari addressed the split on his Instagram story. "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together." He added, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful," as per Rolling Stone.

The Toxic singer also referenced the breakup in a candid Instagram post a few days later. "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together...6 years is a long time to be with someone so I'm a little shocked," Spears admitted. "But I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly!!!" she asserted, as per the Los Angeles Times.

In a separate interview with People magazine, as he approached his 30th birthday, Asghari reflected on his relationship with the pop star. He said the experience was still meaningful even if it didn't last. "People grow apart and people move on...That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life." Currently, Spears is mostly seen with her on-and-off boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz. Their budding romance was first reported last August.