When Khloe Kardashian Shared, Her Parents Fed Them 'McDonald's and Crappy Food' During OJ Simpson's Trial

How many of us rely on food to seek comfort during stressful moments? Well, it just so turns out that the reality star Khloe Kardashian was also guilty of the same when she was young. In her 2015 interview with Complex (she also served as their cover girl), she confessed to relying on unhealthy methods to cope with life, and her parents unintentionally may have promoted this habit.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

Interviewer Lauren Nostro mentioned, "The last year has been the most rewarding for you physically, but you've had a lot of drama in your life, too." Then, the 39-year-old reality TV star confessed, "I used to deal with stress in an unhealthy way." She also mentioned her parents 'unintentional' involvement in promoting this habit of comfort eating.

She added, "When we were younger and even through the O.J. Simpson trial and everything, we would just eat." However, she gave her parents the benefit of the doubt and defended, "But I think my parents also didn't know what to do, so they would just give us McDonald's or crappy food."

Kardashian claimed that this also led to her establishing an unhealthy relationship with food, and she began associating feelings of stress with food. Naturally, it unconsciously created a pattern that she had to unlearn with time because it led to massive weight gain. She stated, "I think that kind of trained me to think that when something's happening, you eat."

The mother of two confessed she was an "emotional eater" and used to struggle to maintain healthy eating habits, as per PEOPLE. In fact, she often felt she was "punishing" herself when she ate anything that she deemed unhealthy. During her cover interview with Health, Khloe said, "I've actually always had a really unhealthy relationship with food."

She added, "When I was younger and was sad, I would eat — I was an emotional eater. And then I hated the way I felt after that. I was almost punishing myself for binging or having a bag of chips — it just became so much thought." Consequently, she tried several fad diets to bring herself back in shape. Most of them were unsuccessful.

"I had tried every diet under the sun," she revealed. "Remember when Beyoncé did that lemon juice and cayenne pepper thing? I was like, sign me up! That's why I yo-yoed my entire life — I was always chasing some fad." Thankfully, it all fell into place in 2015 when Khloe committed to eliminating sugar and adding workouts to her regimen. "It's about practicing healthy habits on a daily basis," she admitted. "I have to think of it as a lifestyle rather than thinking I want to try this diet or some other thing someone was talking about. I'm so over that stage in my life."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 22, 2023. It has since been updated.