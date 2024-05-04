Steve Harvey Brands His Own Game Show as 'Ridiculous' After Surprising 'Family Feud' Answer

In a recent episode of Family Feud, host Steve Harvey found himself at a loss for words, labeling his own show as 'ridiculous.' The moment of confusion came after contestant Mandi delivered an unexpected answer to one of his questions. The bizarre response led the veteran host to complain that his long-running show is the 'most ridiculous game on television.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

The remark came after Harvey asked Mandi, "What's something Superman would take off his cape to do?" After some stuttering, Mandi replied, "He would take off his cape to...go to a charity function." A perplexed Harvey asked Mandi to elaborate on the same. She clarified that Superman would remove his cape while attending public events, as he wouldn't want to draw attention to his superhero alter ego. Refusing to accept the contestant's rationale, Harvey turned to the show's producers and joked, "I have no idea what she's talking about," as per The Sun.

People come on Family Feud and say the most ridiculous things with confidence🤣 — Nwachinemere (@_k3ster) April 5, 2024

Not expecting her offbeat response to be on the board, Mandi preemptively told Harvey to just "Show us [her family] the X" for a wrong answer. However, to everyone's surprise, one of the answers on the board read 'Dress as Clark Kent'— essentially the same concept as Mandi's charity function reasoning. The simple fact that Mandi's bizarre answer somehow earned her family points on the iconic game show left Harvey gobsmacked. As her team celebrated the unexpected points, the dumbfounded host could only muster up a few words, "This is the most ridiculous game on television," in response. But, as Harvey rightly pointed out, it's this inherent ridiculousness that prompts viewers to tune in for the next laugh-out-loud episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

While Harvey seemed convinced the player's answer made no sense, viewers of the show felt that Mandi actually had a point with her Superman rationale. One viewer commented on Instagram, "I knew what she meant," while another wrote, "Hey, you gotta respect the accidental wins." This, however, isn't the first time the outspoken host has been left flabbergasted on his own show.

In another infamous incident, an audience member on Harvey's talk show went viral for twerking onstage when the host asked if she would quit her job to make twerking videos. As per Yahoo! Entertainment, despite Harvey's bafflement at the woman's provocative dance moves, the clip went viral online, sparking countless reactions from fans. The audience member, Wendy Davis, has embraced the viral moment, reenacting her iconic twerk on TikTok a few days ago. The clip from Tuesday, 30 April, made the rounds again on social media after she expressed appreciation for fans for keeping her 'relevant' and showering her with love. “Hey, y’all, it’s me, Wendy!" she said in the 17-second clip. “The lady in the blue dress on The Steve Harvey Show. Thank you all for...keeping it going viral; I really appreciate it, and I love y’all."