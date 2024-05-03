When Mary Trump Exposed Odd Christmas Gifts From Donald Trump, Which Included a $12 Underwear Pack

In the world of the Trump family, where luxury appears to be synonymous with their name, Mary Lea Trump's, revelations about her uncle, former U.S. President Donald Trump's bizarre and cheap Christmas gifts shed light on the family dynamics. These revelations, drawn from her memoir Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man. provide a glimpse into the Trump family's holiday traditions and gifting habits.

Mary Trump's memoir reveals a series of bizarre and low-cost Christmas gifts from Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana. Among the odd gifts mentioned is a three-pack of underwear received by Mary. In another case, Mary Trump recalls receiving a regifted basket containing crackers, sardines, and salami, but no can of caviar. This revelation not only speaks to the Trumps' dubious gift-giving taste but also their penchant for reusing gifts, as reported by Raw Story.

One of the most perplexing gifts mentioned in the memoir is a single gold lamé shoe filled with hard candy, a gesture that perplexed Mary Trump. This oddity is more than just a curious anecdote; it also refers to Donald Trump's apparent lack of thoughtfulness in gift-giving. Mary revealed that her uncle failed to recognize the gift that he gave, inquiring, "What’s that?" to which Mary responded, "It’s a gift from you."

Mary Trump's memoir delves into the specifics of the Trump family's gift-giving habits and the tense and uncomfortable atmosphere of their Christmas celebrations. Instances of Donald Trump and his brother berating their mother for deviating from the traditional turkey, combined with tense family dinners, paint a picture of a fractured family with underlying tensions.

Beyond the Christmas anecdotes, Mary Trump's book delves into the emotional landscape of the Trump family, attributing certain personality traits of Donald Trump to the dynamics shaped by an absent father and a mother described as neglected and ill. The depiction of Fred Trump Sr. as a "high-functioning sociopath" raises concerns about the influence of familial relationships on the development of a public figure, per Benzinga.

Mary Trump's insights into the Trump family's wealth dynamics go beyond the holidays, as she openly discusses inheritance on her blog. Mary contends that contrary to popular belief, Donald Trump's financial empire was significantly bolstered by a substantial inheritance from his father, Fred Trump Sr.

Mary wrote, "After my grandfather died, Donald inherited a couple hundred million dollars more. It bears pointing out that the empire Donald has managed to squander over the last 30 years — the one he is in danger of losing thanks to his having committed massive fraud (allegedly) — belonged to his father. It was never his.”

