When '1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Showed off Her Dance Moves After Significant Weight Loss

1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy Slaton, the 37-year-old reality TV personality, showcased her lively spirit and newfound confidence in a TikTok dance video posted on Thursday, November 16. The video captioned, "Us going into the next season like," shows Slaton grooving with two friends in the background supporting her dance.

The video was a sneak peek for the fans as Slaton revealed that the release of the new season of the reality television show is around the corner. The 37-year-old American reality television star and her friends appeared to be happy as fans lauded Slaton's weight loss journey and supported her dance moves. Dancing to the track, Slaton lip-synced as she shared, "I can't imagine walking out of this place without my husband, but I lost 300 pounds, and I'm ready to conquer the world."

The video shared the premiere date and other details for the fans who were eager to know about the upcoming season. The post received 27,000 likes, and immense support from the fans and viewers of 1000 Lb Sisters with hundreds of comments and almost a thousand shares. No longer confined to muumuus, she confidently embraces jeans and fashionable summer dresses.

On a brand new season of #1000lbSisters, Tammy finally gets to move home, but is met with unexpected family drama. Tune in to the season premiere Tuesday, December 12 at 9/8c, to watch it all go down. pic.twitter.com/GjmdTVqZX9 — TLC Network (@TLC) November 13, 2023

Tammy's transformation is vividly evident as her clothing size has made a substantial shift from 8xl to 2xl—a noteworthy milestone symbolizing her dedicated journey toward a healthier lifestyle. User @AbbieCollins commented, "This is the news I needed Tammy 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼" While another user @mztilson commented, "🥰 yessssss. I cannot wait, I'm marking my calendar now. yayeeee. Tammy, you look amazing." Others chimed in with similar perspectives loving Slaton's ever-positive outlook towards life.

Slaton has reportedly also ventured into the world of online dating and has created a profile on Facebook Dating. This comes just three months after her husband Caleb Willingham's untimely demise. According to The US Sun, Slaton's dating profile indicates that she recently joined the platform and is seeking "chatting, friendship," and potentially a "long-term relationship." The profile includes details such as her height (5-foot-3), occupation (YouTube), and the fact that she smokes occasionally.

Her then-estranged husband Willingham tragically passed away at the age of 40 on June 30. The cause of his death has not been disclosed. Slaton was devastated following the tragic event and even posted an obituary for him. Despite her grief, the reality star has continued to inspire her fans with her consistent transformation through her social media. In August, Tammy was seen attending the memorial service for Willingham alongside her sister, Amy Slaton, in Ohio. The couple had met in 2022 at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio, both seeking treatment for obesity.

