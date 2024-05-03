This Post by the Palace on William and Kate's Anniversary Creates Major Confusion

Fans were puzzled by the palace's decision to mark Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding anniversary with their wedding photograph. Recently, the couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. Amid the usual festivities surrounding an anniversary, the palace's selection of a black-and-white photograph stirred curiosity among fans per Nicki Swift.

Prince and Princess of Wales' official handle on Instagram posted a picture of the royal pair captioned, "13 years ago today!" User @rubenplease wrote, "The PR team has issues. You know the situation, so posting photos in black & white is going to ring unnecessary alarm bells." Another user, @taralarsonhatfield wrote, "Why is he wearing a black uniform in this picture? He wore a red one to his wedding. Isn't this the uniform he wore at Harry's wedding? Is anyone else seeing this?" Despite the mixed emotions stirred by the wedding picture among fans, Middleton appears to be doing well, as noted by royal correspondent Jennie Bond. In an interview with GB News, Bond disclosed that the Duchess's spirits have been buoyed by the news that King Charles can resume his public duties following his cancer diagnosis.

The expert disclosed, "I think Catherine is very dedicated to her role, and she knows there's been this terrific gap in the ranks of the royal family with her out of action, William out of action because of her, and the king out of action. So Charles stepping back into some public facing duties is definitely going to make her feel, I think, a little more relaxed about taking the time off that she so clearly needs and wants."

Last year, when the royal pair celebrated 12 years of togetherness, they shared a lively picture in comparison to the latest photograph. The Prince and Princess of Wales are captured in a candid moment, seated on bicycles with their arms intertwined, sharing smiles with the camera. Their attire is casual yet stylish, with William donning a blue collared shirt, jeans, and sunglasses, while Middleton opts for a patterned white shirt, jeans, and white sneakers, accessorized with a crossbody purse. Royal enthusiasts may find the photo familiar, as it was captured during a family outing at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, last year, making it a cherished moment for avid royal watchers.

According to Tatler, the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding attire in 2011 was a custom creation by Alexander McQueen as she made her way down the aisle at Westminster Abbey alongside her father, Michael Middleton, to the sound of Sir Hubert Parry's "I Was Glad." In addition to her exquisite gown, Middleton drew praise for her understated makeup, which captivated everyone's attention. In a departure from tradition, she opted not to enlist the services of a makeup artist for her wedding day, instead choosing to create her own look to achieve a natural, dewy appearance, distinguishing herself from previous royal brides.