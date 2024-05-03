Here's Why Jimmy Kimmel Wants to Testify in Donald Trump's Ongoing Hush Money Trial

Jimmy Kimmel cannot get enough of Donald Trump so much so that he wants to accompany the former president to his ongoing Hush Money trial. The late-night host expressed his desire to testify in the case relating to adult star Stormy Daniels where Trump has been accused of paying her $130,000 to stay silent about their alleged sexual affair in 2006.

The 46-year-old was beyond ecstatic to learn that his name was mentioned during the criminal trial on Thursday, April May 2, 2024, when a series of text messages between Michael Cohen and Keith Davidson were presented as part of the evidence with several references to his show Jimmy Kimmel Live, as per The New York Times.

In his monologue, Kimmel gushed over his historic first saying that he was very "excited, I'm very proud, I'm exhilarated even, and added, "From here on, we aren't just following the Donald Trump drama in New York; we are part of it now. We are part of the official record of The People vs. Donald Trump."

He further said, "It's the first time — I don't want to brag — but first time a late-night talk show has been introduced into evidence at the criminal trial for a president of the United States. Johnny Carson didn't get that with Nixon — we got it here." Clearly, the host was over the moon to be a part of this historic moment and was cheered on by the audience.

"Suffice it to say that when Ryan Murphy makes the nine-part mini-series about this for Fubo, I will be in it. I would assume someone like George Clooney or maybe Chris Hemsworth will be playing me. Guillermo, you will be in it. You'll be played by — you'll be played by Pedro Pascal," Kimmel continued.

Kimmel then excitedly announced, "I'm sick of being out of the court; I want to be in it." He quipped, "Why was I not asked to testify? It’s outrageous! I'm going to start suing people," before adding, "I think I can keep Trump awake during the trial."

Trump has been facing 34 felony counts in the Hush Money trial and the court recently heard testimony from Keith Davidson, a Los Angeles-based lawyer, who told jurors that he represented Daniels with Cohen (who was Trump's attorney and fixer back then) toward the end of the 2016 presidential campaign following which the porn star agreed to stay silent in exchange for $130,000, per CBS News.

Davidson also revealed his second client, Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model with whom the Republican front-runner had a ten-month sexual affair. The 77-year-old sought a deal to buy the rights to her story before the 2016 elections for $150,000 from the parent company of the tabloid magazine the National Enquirer.

David Pecker, the ex-publisher of the outlet confirmed in his testimony that as part of a "catch and kill scheme," he buried the stories that could potentially kill Trump's image and amplified the positive news about him.