Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Celebrates Spring Break In Unbuttoned Shirt

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Thanks Mother Earth In Tangerine Bikini

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa All Chest With Massive Kitchen Mood

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Vacuums Garage Gym In Skimpy Surprise

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Leather Skirt 'Live' Dancing Is Fire

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Gets Impatient In Shredded Daisy Dukes

Kate Walsh, 53, Channels A Bond Girl In Earth Day Bikini Pics

Kate Walsh wears one-shoulder dress
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Grey's Anatomy star Kate Walsh put her amazing anatomy on display in celebration of Earth Day. The 53-year-old actress teamed up with National Geographic to honor the planet by sharing two photos of one of the places she cares about most, but many of her Instagram followers seemed more impressed with the way she looked in a bikini than the stunning natural scenery that surrounded her. 

Kate found a fun and funky way to style her swimsuit, and the result of her seaside photoshoot had her fans comparing her to an iconic Bond girl.

Kate's Unusual Swimwear Accessory 

Kate's two-piece was a cream color that popped against her sun-kissed skin. It boasted a triangle top with an extra-long top string that wrapped around her ribs to tie in the front. Her bottoms had a single tie on the front right.

In her first pic, The Umbrella Academy star wore one accessory: a pair of sunglasses with blue lenses. For her second photo, she added a dapper dark gray fedora. Her long hair was wet and wavy, and she was giving the camera a big beaming smile. 

Kate's Special Place

 

Kate revealed that her pictures were taken by her friend Sarah Link at Little Salmon Bay, which is located on Rottnest Island in Western Australia. 

According to The Daily Mail, Kate made a long-term move to the land Down Under in December. She was vacationing in Perth last March when the coronavirus pandemic halted travel, so she got stuck there. It became clear that she had decided to stay in Australia on a more permanent basis when she had her dog Rosie and cat Pablo flown in from New York City.

Beachy Bond Girl Vibes 

Kate loves her new home so much now that she described Little Salmon Bay as "one of the places on the planet that matters most to me." With its sparkling crystal-clear water and incredible ocean view, it's evident why she chose it for National Geographic's "Share Your Spot" campaign. 

Kate was pictured wading in new-deep water, which reminded some fans of the iconic beach scene from the 1962 James Bond movie Dr. No. In the film, Bond girl Honey Ryder (Ursula Andress) helped popularize the bikini by emerging from the water in a white two-piece. 

"Bond girl," read one response to Kate's post. 

"Needs a speargun though a la Ursula Andress," another fan  replied. 

Kate Talks About A Potential 'Grey's' Return

"You look amazing lovely!!" Our beautiful Perth really suits you," read a message from yet another Kate fan.

"Your body! I adore you. You look so gorgeous @katewalsh. I hope I age half as gracefully as you have," a fourth admirer added. 

Many of Kate's followers also let her know how much they miss seeing her on Grey's Anatomy. Even though she has settled into her new life in Australia, Kate told Us Weekly that she's open to making a "big trip" back to Los Angeles to reprise her role on the popular medical drama. She also suggested another idea for how she could make a quick cameo without having to leave home.

"I couldn’t be further away from Los Angeles right now. But maybe Addison could call in or zoom in," she said.

Latest Headlines

Kelly Ripa Rocks Peasant Dress As Dorothy From 'Wizard Of Oz'

April 23, 2021

Britney Spears Criticized Over Cowboy Street Kiss

April 23, 2021

NBA Rumors: Pacers Could Trade Myles Turner To Hornets For PJ Washington, Cody Martin & 2021 First-Round Pick

April 23, 2021

NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Give Kyle Lowry Two-Year, $50 Million Contract In 2021 Free Agency

April 23, 2021

Padma Lakshmi Shows She Can Serve Up The Spiciness At 50

April 23, 2021

Ashanti Elicits Response From Jamie Foxx With Bikini Pic

April 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.