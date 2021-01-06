Lindsey Pelas Goes Braless Under A Skintight White Mini Dress For Steamy Instagram Share

Lindsey Pelas was a vision in white in her most recent Instagram update. The buxom blonde poured her sensational figure into a strappy mini dress that accentuated her hourglass curves, opting to ditch her bra and let it all hang out as she posed seductively for an outdoor photoshoot.

The steamy upload consisted of four snaps that showed off Lindsey’s voluptuous physique from all angles and gave her audience a copious view of her perky assets. The first two photos were closely cropped to her shapely chest and saw the bombshell posing with her arms crossed under her bosom to highlight her busty curves. The gesture also allowed her to showcase her dark manicure, which offered an aesthetically pleasing contrast to her attire.

The 29-year-old had her back to a wooden gate, which was painted white, just like the brick walls surrounding it. She was snapped in profile, giving fans a peek at her toned shoulder and arm as she coquettishly let one of her straps slide down to her elbow. Her gold hoop earrings were barely visible amid her golden locks, which brushed over the other shoulder, drawing the eye to her bared cleavage.

Lindsey glanced to the side with a pensive stare, displaying a sexy grin. The model called attention to her brooding mood in her caption, humorously saying she was devising a “master plan.”

“Why do i have a feeling shes [sic] watching me from around the corner,” one fan wrote in the comments section, regarding her words.

The third photo captured Lindsey from behind, treating followers to an eyeful of her pert posterior and lean legs. The model was in a lush garden, making her way barefoot onto a stony path in between two rows of dense vegetation. The luxuriant greenery added a wild, jungle vibe to the shot, highlighting Lindsey’s graceful pose by comparison. The stunner flirtatiously pulled up her short skirt, exposing her thighs and emphasizing the swell of her hips. The outfit boasted a playful slit on the side, showing a bit of extra skin.

The fourth and final pic portrayed Lindsey against a mostly white backdrop once more, as she blond beauty leaned on the gate, arching her back and lifting up both hands above her head. Just like before, she was gazing into the distance, slightly parting her lips in a provocative way. The snapshot was taken in mid-profile, showcasing her rounded backside as well as her ample chest. Her long tresses tumbled down the sides of her breasts in tousled curls, directing attention to her braless curves.

The slinky dress clung to every inch of her toned body, its ribbed texture visually emphasizing Lindsey’s sinuous attributes. The number’s high slit was clearly observable this time around, serving up a tantalizing glimpse of her thigh. Meanwhile, her chiseled pins were merely teased as the photo cut off just below the knee.

Shared with fans Tuesday night, the eye-popping slideshow racked up more than 63,900 likes in just four hours, proving to be a major hit with Lindsey’s admirers. Plenty of her fellow models and influencers also showed their appreciation for the post, including Dolly Castro and Hope Howard.

“The third photo though!” said Hope.

“Wow you look gorgeous and sexy in that dress,” a second Instagrammer complimented Lindsey’s smoking-hot appearance.

“How in the hell are you still single? Blows my mind every day. You are absolutely gorgeous Lindsey!” gushed another smitten fan.