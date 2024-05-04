Donald Trump Blames Judge Merchan for Making Hush-Money Trial 'As Salacious As Possible'

Former President Donald Trump took another dig at Judge Juan Merchan online. The backdrop for the real estate mogul's rant? A trial that's been anything but discreet, revolving around hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump took to social media minutes before facing the courtroom, unleashing a scathing attack on the judge overseeing his case. As mentioned by Mediate, Trump's accusations against Judge Merchan were nothing short of explosive. In a tweet posted on Truth Social, the ex-president blasted Merchan, branding him as 'corrupt' and 'highly conflicted.'

This Corrupt and HIGHLY Conflicted New York Judge, Juan Merchan, is doing everything in his power to make this trial as salacious as possible, even though these things have NOTHING to do with this FAKE case. He gives us nothing, gives the everything to the Crooked D.A., Alvin… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 3, 2024

Trump gives remarks at Biden's Witch Hunt Courthouse: May 3, 2024.



"The judge is making this a salacious case."



"We have a corrupt DA. We have a corrupt judge. It's a cabal. They want to get Biden elected." pic.twitter.com/nl0I3K5aby — Shannon Ford (@shannonfordUSA) May 3, 2024

According to Trump, Merchan was allegedly scoring a trial designed to maximize sensationalism, all while favoring the prosecution led by New York DA Alvin Bragg. For Trump, this wasn't just a legal tussle; it is a battle against what he has repeatedly dubbed as the 'Biden witch hunt trial.' At the heart of the matter lay allegations of election interference during the 2016 campaign, coupled with details of extramarital affairs. Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal emerged as central figures, their narratives being at the core of the issue.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Curtis Means-Pool

As per The Hill, Trump also told reporters outside the court, “The judge is highly conflicted. He should not be allowed to be the judge of this case... He’s trying to make it as salacious as possible by allowing testimony that has nothing to do with the case.” Trump continued saying, "He wants to make it an salacious case, try and hurt Trump. But it’s having the opposite effect. I think we’ll see. But the poll numbers are higher than they’ve ever been. And that’s the story. But he’s trying to make it as salacious. He’s allowing things in that have nothing to do with this case, nothing to do with it. And he’s allowing things in, but nothing for us."

As per HuffPost, the former President added, "But nothing for us. He gives everything to the corrupt D.A. You have a corrupt D.A. who’s not doing his job. New York City is a violent city, it’s become violent with the cashless bail. I’m the only one who has to put up bail."

Trump faced the press before entering the courtroom and accused Judge Merchan of bias, suggesting that the judge's actions were aimed at tarnishing his reputation rather than upholding justice. Despite the mounting pressure, Trump remained resolute, proclaiming that the trial's sensationalism was backfiring, bolstering his support among Americans.