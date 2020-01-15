Kaley Cuoco Looks Stunning In Behind-The-Scenes Black-And-White Instagram Update

Actress Kaley Cuoco, who many fans know from her role on The Big Bang Theory, surprised her 5.8 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous snap taken behind-the-scenes on her latest project, The Flight Attendant. Kaley has been treating her fans to several peeks at the process of filming on her Instagram page, but her latest snap was a close-up that flaunted her beauty.

In the shot, Kaley posed alongside a co-star on the project, Sonoya Mizuno. Kaley rocked a black jacket with lapels that framed her elegant neck, although the photo was cropped at chest level, so the bottom of her ensemble wasn’t visible. The blond bombshell’s locks were pulled back, with a few strands loose to frame her face, and she squinted her eyes slightly in the seductive snap. The black-and-white hue of the snap meant that fans couldn’t see the colors Kaley opted for in her beauty look, but she appeared to have eyeshadow on, and her lips were slightly parted.

To her right stood Sonoya, likewise in a jacket. Sonoya’s brunette locks were styled in a deep side part and tumbled down her shoulders. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses that covered a large portion of her stunning face, and rocked a solemn look as she stared at the camera.

Kaley paired the snap with an inspirational, empowering caption, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

The post racked up over 19,000 likes within just 28 minutes, and many of Kaley’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the snap, and on Kaley’s female empowerment message.

“Yes y’all are GORGEOUS!” one fan commented.

“You look so beautiful,” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji and a heart emoji.

“Beautiful light! Brilliant women,” one follower said.

Another fan referenced an ongoing venture Kaley has been sharing on her Instagram page, playfully called “Cup of Cuoco.” The fan commented, “love you Kaley but I miss your morning Cup of Cuoco vids.”

Kaley has been keeping her eager Instagram followers updated on the process of creating The Flight Attendant and taking them along with her to destinations around the world. Recently, as The Inquisitr reported, Kaley headed to Rome, Italy and wore what she referred to as the “biggest coat of all time” during filming of the series. She shared the look on Instagram, in which she looked cozy as she received some instructions from her director while standing on a patio area in front of a scenic Italian backdrop.