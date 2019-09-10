Kylie Jenner Thanks Ellen DeGeneres For Making Birthday Wishes Come True While Rocking A Thigh-High Slit

Kylie Jenner commands the Internet with 145.9 million Instagram followers who seem to wait on her every move. On September 9, the social media platform heard from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians regular just before a taped segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her mom, Kris Jenner, hit the airwaves.

In Kylie’s share, which garnered more than 1.8 million likes, the reality star was standing on one side of the enthusiastic talk show host while Kris stood on her other side. Kylie wore a blank expression on her face, perhaps because she was a bit unnerved about taking part in the syndicated program.

For her appearance, the young mogul wore a long-sleeved, leather dress with some fringe and a thigh-high slit. Still, the black garment was likely deemed a bit demure since this celebrity is often seen wearing a variety of bikinis and barely-there bathing suits as well as skintight minidresses. In contrast for this occasion, Kylie was rather covered up, even adding a tank top underneath her dynamic dress, apparently doing so as not to risk showing too much cleavage.

Kris’ wardrobe for the television show also lacked sex appeal. She appeared to mean business while wearing a spotted pantsuit that included a black turtleneck sweater.

Both Jenner women wore low-key makeup that caused the two to look a lot like twins. Their dark eyebrows were perfectly groomed while their dark eyes were graced with a subtle amount of black liner and equally subtle brown shadow. Kylie wore a mauve lip that was matte while Kris’ pucker was enhanced by lighter gloss.

Meanwhile, what Ellen wore was in direct contrast to what her two guests wore. She rocked a light blue pantsuit paired with a lighter blue button-down shirt that was not tucked into her trousers. The talk show host’s enviable blue eyes, which had been treated to a bit of eyeliner, popped as she smiled wide, allowing her pearly-white teeth to glisten.

“My 3 girls!!!!!” Cory Gamble, Kris’ boyfriend piped up.

“Icons,” stated another follower.

“All the way from Sydney Australia. I’ve recorded it so I can watch it when I get home,” remarked a third admirer, who was answering Kylie’s caption question about who was watching the 22-year-old as she and her momager appeared on The Ellen Show. That commenter added a yellow heart emoji for extra effect.

“I already know this is gonna be good!!,” stated a fourth fan.

During their pre-taped segment, the three women focused on everything from Kylie’s little girl, Stormi, her relationship with boyfriend Travis and her billionaire status, as The Inquisitr reported in a spoiler account on September 8.

After revealing the video of clips from the show, the source was definitely on board with this special appearance by Kylie and Kris Jenner on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.