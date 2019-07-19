Aussie Model Georgia Gibbs Sizzles In White Sports Bra & Yoga Pants

Georgia Gibbs engaged in some self-reflection during her time in Florida, where she recently visited for 2019 Miami Swim Week, and she is sharing some of her thoughts with her Instagram fans. Earlier this week, the Australian model took to the popular social media platform to share her reflections, which she paired with a sultry snapshot of herself in workout clothing.

In the photo, the 24-year-old model is posing on a balcony with a view of Miami in the background. She dons an off-white sports bra with thin straps that go over her shoulders and a cutout in the middle that teases a bit of her cleavage. Gibbs teams her top with a pair of bright white yoga pants that sit high on her frame, hugging her full, wide hips while leaver her toned upper abs exposed. The leggings also boast a few rips on the thighs and shins, giving the pants an edgy look. According to the tag she includes with her photo and in her caption, the leggings are by Alo Yoga.

In her caption, Gibbs shared that she has learned that her mistakes have shaped her more than her successes, which is why one must also be grateful for them.

Gibbs accessorizes her look with just a delicate gold pendant on her neck. The model is wearing her blonde hair parted on the middle and in natural loose waves that hang down over her shoulders and onto her chest. Gibbs has her face turned to her right as she flashes a big, bright smile. The model is standing with one leg propped to the side, in a pose that gives her body an S shape and further accentuates the natural curves of her figure. While it is hard to say for sure, Gibbs appears to be wearing little to no makeup on her face, embracing a more natural look.

The post, which Gibbs shared with her 652,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,700 likes and over 200 comments within little over a day. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and thank her for her inspirational caption.

Loading...

“Inspiring as always,” one user wrote, pairing the comment with a sparkle and a shooting star emoji.

“You literally inspire me!! & I just missed you I’m from Miami,” another user chimed in.

“We learn a heck of a lot more from our downs than our ups – that’s for sure!” a third fan raved.