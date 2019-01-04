Hilary Duff Recreates Breastfeeding Photoshoot By Rachel McAdams & Jokes, ‘Am I Doing This Right?’

Rachel McAdams caused quite a stir when she posed for a magazine while wearing two breast pumps and a Versace bra. The photo was captured for Girls. Girls. Girls. and it yielded a mixed and loud response on social media. Some applauded Rachel for being so open about her breastfeeding, while others questioned whether it was too sexualized.

And now, Hilary Duff is taking a go at recreating the image, sharing a collage of Rachel’s photo on the top and hers on the bottom. The actress joked, “Am I doing this right?” In her black-and-white image, Hilary posed wearing a hair net as she held one breast pump with her hand while sitting on a couch.

Fans loved the post, with people saying things like, “Haha I love this! While dying your hair 🙂 true motherhood moment there!” and “Spot on.” Another person joked, “This is the Promo shot for the new Lizzo McGuire reboot right?”

Duff has recently been posting often about her infant daughter, even asking for advice from fellow moms because the baby is suffering from colic. Plus, she shared an honest photo of herself breastfeeding while trying to enjoy a meal at a restaurant, which garnered over 197,000 likes.

In other news, the fan’s joke about the Lizzie McGuire reboot isn’t completely unwarranted, as the actress hinted at it during an interview with Fox News, detailed Her.ie.

“It’s in very new stages. There’s been a lot of creative talk. I think the timing hasn’t been right. I’m excited at the prospect of it. Lizzie McGuire was important to so many people, including me. If she can be important again to girls in this stage of their lives, I think that would be amazing.”

But Hilary also added, “It’s definitely not a go. I don’t want to get everyone wild talking about it.” And by “girls in this stage of their lives,” it seems like she’d be talking about women her age or at least close to it.

“There’s been lots of conversations about that. I don’t think she’s a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon.”

That would be big news for former Lizzie McGuire fans. The original show aired between 2001 and 2004 on Disney and offered a depiction of a teenage girl’s life. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out if anything actually pans out.

In the meantime, people can continue to follow Hilary’s motherhood adventures on her social media.