Kristin Cavallari Sizzles In A Little Black Dress

Kristin Cavallari made her case in a cute black dress while announcing that she's teaming up with Amazon to spotlight some small businesses that sell on the platform, just in time for Christmas. The Laguna Beach star displayed her stunning physique on Instagram.

A Hottie In That Dress

The dress was studded, glittery, and metallic with a low-cut front that let the Laguna Beach star show off her newly altered assets and lovely skin.

Standing in black shoes that highlighted her long legs, the reality star-turned-fashion mogul wore designer clothing. She parted her hair in the middle and added a good amount of volume, letting her blonde, waved locks fall to her shoulders to complete her sensual appearance.

Sharing Views

The mom of three has been living it up, not letting anything get in the way of her happiness, not even her divorce from Jay Cutler. She has been thrilling fans with bikini shots all summer, and now she's getting creative with the chilly weather. She recently pulled a page out of her sexy books when she posed in a hot lingerie ensemble with sheer stockings, a blazer, and heels.

Her most recent outdoor display was captured on the deck of a cabin in Nashville, Tennessee, her adoptive city. Cavallari, wearing a black blazer over her undies and matching bra, smiled brightly as she posed in front of a wall of windows. The creator of Uncommon James carefully highlighted the jewelry-related accessories from her company, which she founded in 2017. These featured a variety of necklaces, rings, and earrings. Her thigh-high sheer tights really take the look to another level.

Ending Her 7-Year-Old Marriage

Kristin Cavallari stuns in strapless dress
Wikimedia | Tm

After being together for ten years and married for seven, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their divorce in 2020. Although Cutler intimated in June that they had reached a divorce agreement, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the divorce processes had not yet been concluded. Cutler and Cavallari have three children: Camden Jack, Jaxon Wyatt, and Saylor James.

Kristin and Jay called off their engagement in 2011 but soon after reconnected. They later got married in 2013. On her reality show, Cavallari frequently talks about her marriage to the football star.

Why She Called Off Her Engagement 11 years ago

In an interview with the podcast Call Her Daddy, Kristin Cavallari discussed her recent divorce from NFL quarterback Jay Cutler. In the chat, the actress shared how challenging her relationship with the former Denver Broncos player was. She described their marriage as a whole as being "toxic".

"I called off the engagement the same reason I got a divorce - same reasons, I should say,".I guess if there's any takeaway from that, it's that you can't ignore red flags, people don't change, and you gotta trust your gut."

