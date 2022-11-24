Kristin Cavallari Sizzles In A Little Black Dress

The mom of three has been living it up, not letting anything get in the way of her happiness, not even her divorce from Jay Cutler. She has been thrilling fans with bikini shots all summer, and now she's getting creative with the chilly weather. She recently pulled a page out of her sexy books when she posed in a hot lingerie ensemble with sheer stockings, a blazer, and heels.

Her most recent outdoor display was captured on the deck of a cabin in Nashville, Tennessee, her adoptive city. Cavallari, wearing a black blazer over her undies and matching bra, smiled brightly as she posed in front of a wall of windows. The creator of Uncommon James carefully highlighted the jewelry-related accessories from her company, which she founded in 2017. These featured a variety of necklaces, rings, and earrings. Her thigh-high sheer tights really take the look to another level.