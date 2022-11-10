This Drama Series Just Got Canceled By Netflix Despite Being In Its Top 10

When the legal drama Partner Track hit the screens on August 26, 2022, it took the world by storm. In the last few years, fans have been introduced to various legal drama series, but something about Partner Track seemed to leave viewers glued to their screens. It was not surprising as the series was developed by one of America's most talented writers and directors, Georgia Lee.

Partner Track season one comprised ten thrilling episodes, which were all released on the same day, unlike other series. Due to the intriguing plot and how the first season ended, viewers and cast members hoped for and expected the return of a second season. Sadly, their hopes have turned to disappointment as Netflix says it will not be renewing the series for a second season. Find out why below.