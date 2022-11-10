This Drama Series Just Got Canceled By Netflix Despite Being In Its Top 10

When the legal drama Partner Track hit the screens on August 26, 2022, it took the world by storm. In the last few years, fans have been introduced to various legal drama series, but something about Partner Track seemed to leave viewers glued to their screens. It was not surprising as the series was developed by one of America's most talented writers and directors, Georgia Lee.

Partner Track season one comprised ten thrilling episodes, which were all released on the same day, unlike other series. Due to the intriguing plot and how the first season ended, viewers and cast members hoped for and expected the return of a second season. Sadly, their hopes have turned to disappointment as Netflix says it will not be renewing the series for a second season. Find out why below. 

What Was The Plot Of 'Partner Track'?

The legal drama series was based on a 2013 novel of the same title written by Helen Wan. Partner Track follows the story of Ingrid Yun, a driven Korean American lawyer who strives hard to balance her professional and personal life. After six years of hard work, Ingrid finally gets into the perfect position to become a junior partner at her law firm. 

Everything seems to be going on well for the lawyer until someone from her past shows up and causes Ingrid to question every aspect of her life. The series ends with a cliffhanger that sees Ingrid break away from a love triangle with two men as she chooses one who sadly leaves her with a broken heart.

The Cast Members Of 'Partner Track'

Partner Track featured some of the most talented movie stars. The main characters were played by Arden Cho (Ingrid Yun), Alexandra Turshen (Rachel Friedman, Ingrid's best friend), Bradley Gibson (Tyler Robinson), Dominic Sherwood (Jeff Murphy), Rob Heaps (Nick Laren), Nolan Gerard Funk (Dan Fallon), Matthew Rauch (Marty Adler), and Roby Attal (Justin Coleman).

On the other hand, some of the minor roles were played by Lena Ahn, Desmond Chiam, Catherine Curtin, Fredric Lehne, Ronald Pete, Zane Phillips, Will Stout, and many others.

The Success Of 'Partner Track'

Following Partner Track's release, the series had a promising start as it peaked at number four on Netflix's Weekly Top 10 for English-language series and later moved one step ahead. In addition, the legal drama made it to the top 5 shows in the US. Overall, Partner Track was praised for its intriguing features.

'Partner Track' Will Not Be Renewed For Season Two

Although the series had a very promising start, it struggled to maintain that position, eventually slipping off of the tightly-contested chart by the third week after its release. As a result, Netflix has canceled the show because of lackluster ratings and its inability to meet the streamer's requirements to be considered for renewal, leaving viewers and cast members disheartened.

