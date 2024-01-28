Here Are 10 Famous Celebrities Who Married Their Fans

10 Popular Celebrities Who Got Hitched To Their Fans

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Falling in love is one of the most remarkable, monumental, and complex feelings a human being could experience. The butterflies, jitters, the unsaid words between a single glance, the fleeting yet electric touch…Oh to be in love! Regardless of whether or not the relationship crashed and burned later, it’s still a lovely emotion one could embrace. Speaking of, Celebrity relationships might be a little complicated due to being practically immersed in the spotlight. However, nothing might be more enchanting and magical for a fan than a celeb falling in love with them! Throughout the years there have been many Hollywood stars who’ve fallen in love and even married a fan of theirs. Take a look at 10 love stories that began with a fan and a celebrity as noted by Best Life Online:

1. John Travolta and Kelly Preston

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joan Adlen

Starting the list strong is the couple who will forever remain one of Hollywood’s favorites! John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston had been soulmates for a decade before she sadly passed away after battling breast cancer. The couple first set their sights on each other in 1989 during a screen test for The Experts. Back then, Preston was still married to her ex-husband Kevin Gage. People reported that it was “love at first sight” for both of them. Preston was always a fan of the Grease actor and was beyond thrilled when she got her fairytale ending with him.

2. Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Next up is another evergreen couple who got together under unlikely circumstances. Both Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld have been married for about 21 years since first meeting in 1998. Jessica was known to have a major crush on her now-husband and was indeed a die-hard fan of his. However, at the time Jessica’s love life with her then-husband Eric Nederlander was already crumbling. After encountering her beau at a gym, the couple hit it off immediately and began dating in secret. However, after their affair was exposed, they didn’t attempt to hide it. Instead, they embraced the change that came and chose to get married under the right circumstances to each other after Jessica's divorce. They tied the knot in 1999 and are still a happily married couple.

3. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Another couple that has endured the tests of time is none other than the A Few Good Men actor Kevin Bacon and his gorgeous wife Kyra Sedgewick. Their chemistry is simply off the charts! Despite being married for many many years, they still look at each other like the very first time and always appear to be head over heels. Sedgwick and Bacon met each other when they were just 12 years old! She had reportedly spotted him performing during the matinee of a play. Picking up her courage, she decided to ask him out. The rest is history!

4. Adam and Jackie Sandler

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nick Gossen Courtesy ofAdamSandler.com

Adam Sandler and Jackie cannot be more perfect for each other than they’re known to be! Things just clicked the right way in 1998 when Sandler met the love of her life on the set of Big Daddy where she played a waitress. At the time she was a budding model and he’d just begun his career as a comedian and actor. Sandler had already appeared in two classic movies that earned him much success: The Waterboy and Happy Gilmore. By 2003, the couple knew they were each other’s forever and walked down the aisle. Let's just say, this fangirl of his is now living happily ever after with Sandler and their children.

5. Justin and Hailey Bieber

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Many fans have been daydreaming away about possibly walking down the aisle with Baby singer Justin Bieber since their teens! For one fan, that dream came true after much waiting! Hailey and Justin have known each other since they were teenagers and she was a much bigger fan of his in comparison to him. However, because Bieber was romantically involved with Selena Gomez and she was with someone else, things turned out differently. But, in 2018 they were able to find each other only to realize their deep passion for the other. The couple often flaunt some pretty cute PDA and gush about their love story on Instagram.

6. Fergie and Josh Duhamel

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Josh Duhamel was in no way subtle about hiding who he had a big fat crush on! Duhamel was very vocal about being head over heels for Fergie, a member of Black Eyed Peas. His significant other was also more than aware of his affinity for her. And boy was she happy about it! When the aforementioned emanated group was set to appear on his show Las Vegas. They both decided to shoot their shot and began dating each other. They did get married and even welcomed a child together, but sadly, things fell apart with them. The former flames decided to amicably part ways and co-parent their child in 2019.

7. Patrick and Jillian Dempsey

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Vespa

Grey's Anatomy was the epitome of Patrick Demsey who was named the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ last year! His performance in the show as Ellen Pompeo’s love interest won the hearts of the entire fandom. While many were pining to get with him, there was a love story happening behind the scenes between him and the love of his life, Jillian. Back then, she was known to be a celeb hairstylist and often trimmed his hair. Well, sparks did fly between the couple because after she patiently waited for three whole years, he finally asked her out. Despite going through a recent divorce the couple has reportedly reconciled and is still together as per People.

8. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Mariah Carey is renowned for her incredibly high-range vocals that make her sound like an angel in a choir! Naturally, a plethora of people had a crush on her, including the famous Nick Cannon! The famous anchor always wanted to date Carey despite their age gap and the controversy that stewed from it. The former couple were sadly not meant to be even though they welcomed two children together and went their separate ways in 2016. Despite their differences, they’re happily co-parenting their kids with no bad blood between them.

9. Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Anne Hathaway is one of the most elegant, graceful, and versatile actresses of our generation, best known for her work in The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada. Among the slew of lovers and admirers, one particular producer caught her eye - her husband Adam Shulman. Hathaway is known to be a very private person and her relationship with Shulman was no different. Before Hathaway could notice him, he was already possibly in love with her. The couple tied the knot in a private bash in 2012 when she was 29 years old. They’ve been each other's ride-or-die since then!

10. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robert Evans

Tom Cruise was a renowned heartthrob that everyone had a hard crush on ever since he appeared on Top Gun. His slick black hair and ocean-blue eyes were more than enough to make a person go weak in the knees. But fans weren’t the only ones who felt that way! His ex-wife Katie Holmes too would gush about him to her Dawson’s Creek castmates on several occasions. Speaking to Seventeen Magazine in 2004, she revealed having a poster of him in his room. But that’s not all! Holmes reported used to believe she’d eventually “marry” him. Little did she know it would become a reality. A year later in 2005, they dated, got engaged, and married. A year later, they welcomed their daughter Suri in 2006. Despite the loving affection things didn’t last very long with them as they filed for divorce in 2012. Nonetheless, it was still a beautiful journey falling in love!