Travis Kelce Had a Huge Crush on This Blonde Beauty and It Wasn't Taylor Swift

In the glimmering realm of celebrity romances, few have grabbed the public as much as the union of musician Taylor Swift and football star Travis Kelce. Their love story, which began with Kelce publicly expressing his interest in Swift in July 2023, has been a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows, marked by controversies and criticism from ex-partners and critics alike. While the couple has weathered storms and emerged stronger, recent revelations about Kelce’s past have added fuel to the tabloid fire. A resurfaced interview from 2016, during Kelce’s stint on the reality TV dating show Catching Kelce, unraveled an intriguing detail; his ultimate celebrity crush was not Swift.

Back in 2016, Kelce, the dashing tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, embarked on a quest for love in the reality show Catching Kelce. Fifty eligible women eyed his heart, and ultimately, social media influencer Maya Benberry emerged as the winner. However, their romance faded away amid accusations of infidelity on Kelce’s end. Fast forward to today, and scrutiny of Kelce’s behavior has intensified, especially an intriguing exchange about his celebrity crush.

In a Q&A video, Kelce was asked about his ultimate celebrity crush, and the revelation was far from what fans might have expected. As per The Thing, Kelce shared his preferences for a woman during the interview, highlighting humor, a natural appearance, and an aversion to arrogance. When quizzed about his celebrity crush, the football player revealed Australian actress Margot Robbie, blowing a playful kiss at the camera. This surprising revelation adds a fascinating layer to Kelce’s romantic history, especially in light of his recent relationship with Taylor Swift.

Fans also unearthed another interview on TikTok, where Kelce, a brand ambassador for the sports drink Accelerator, reaffirmed his admiration for Robbie and even added British singer Dua Lipa to the list. His playful acknowledgment that he stood no chance with either starlet added a touch of humor to the revelation. While allegations have surfaced that Kelce might have attempted a similar courtship strategy with Robbie and Lipa, the football player has remained silent on the matter.

In the complex landscape of celebrity relationships, where media attention can be a double-edged sword, Kelce's past confessions have come under scrutiny. Swift, known for her extensive circle of celebrity friends, including Robbie, has also shared a professional relationship with the Australian actress. The two starred together in the 2022 comedy-mystery film Amsterdam, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative.

In a 2022 interview with Capital FM, Robbie discussed her friendship with Swift, revealing a thoughtful gift from the pop sensation. Swift presented Robbie with a vinyl copy of her best-selling album Folklore and other merchandise. Robbie recounted how her friends were ecstatic about the gesture, leading her to distribute most of the merchandise among them. As the twists and turns in Kelce's romantic history continue to capture public attention, the revelation about his celebrity crush adds an unexpected chapter to the unfolding saga.

