Former President Donald Trump's defamation trial has put his attorney, Alina Habba, and the presiding judge, Arthur Engoron, at the forefront of media headlines. These exchanges have been marked by ongoing disagreements, with the seasoned judge occasionally questioning Habba's comprehension of legal intricacies. Nonetheless, remarkably, at the age of 39, Habba has rapidly transitioned from being a relatively obscure litigator to taking on a prominent role in handling some of the ex-president's most intricate legal challenges.

Habba's roots trace back to New Jersey, where she was born to Chaldean Catholic parents who sought refuge from persecution in Iraq during the early 1980s. However, her breakthrough with the former President occurred when she represented him in a $100 million lawsuit against the New York Times and his estranged niece, Mary L. Trump. While the court recently ruled in favor of the NYT, Habba's overall performance in representing Trump has been varied. Nonetheless, Trump praised Habba for her effective management of the case in which the former POTUS was accused of sexual assault.

Habba's association with the business tycoon's defense goes beyond the courtroom. Being his legal spokesperson in a civil fraud trial in New York, she has become the face of representing him in legal battles. Her law firm has also received $3.6 million from Trump's political action committees, as per records reviewed by ABC News. Citing her experiences with Trump, Habba has defended his actions and vouched for his character. Following Trump's indictment for the unlawful retention of classified documents in Florida, she appeared on Fox News, describing him as 'the most ethical American I know.'

Habba's legal journey began with a brief stint as a clerk for then-New Jersey Superior Court Judge Eugene Codey Jr. Despite operating with a relatively modest law firm, Trump, confronted with post-election challenges and a surge in lawsuits, chose Habba as his lead attorney. Recently, Trump returned to a New York courthouse for the commencement of jury selection and opening statements in a civil trial. However, Habba, representing Trump, found herself entangled in a dispute with Judge Lewis Kaplan during this legal proceeding. Reports from Mediaite indicate that Judge Kaplan reprimanded Habba for reiterating arguments on matters he had already ruled upon before the trial.

This courtroom drama took a notable turn as Trump and the plaintiff, E. Jean Carroll, unexpectedly shared the same space after decades. The confrontation between attorney Habba and Judge Kaplan unfolded when Habba sought a one-day adjournment, citing the need for Trump to attend his mother-in-law's funeral. However, Judge Kaplan, showing little tolerance for delays, rejected her plea, deeming it repetitive and unproductive. Stressing that the trial's procedural framework had been firmly set, Judge Kaplan unequivocally communicated his decision not to entertain any additional arguments from Habba.

