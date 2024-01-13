In a legal drama that further underscores the challenges of former President Donald Trump’s battles, a New York Supreme Court judge has ruled that Trump must pay The New York Times approximately $400,000 as legal payment. The ruling is connected to a lawsuit that Trump filed in 2021, accusing the newspaper and his estranged niece, Mary Trump, of allegations related to his tax records.

The original $100 million lawsuit accused The New York Times and Mary Trump of indulging in an 'insidious plot' to accumulate Trump’s confidential tax records. However, the lawsuit was rejected last year by a judge who stated that its claims 'fail as a matter of constitutional law.' The articles on Trump’s financial affairs, which were the subject of the legal feud, had won a Pulitzer Prize.

As per the sources of BBC, in the recent ruling, New York Supreme Court Justice Robert Reed ordered Trump to pay The New York Times legal fees amounting to $392,638.69 sustained during the failed legal action. Judge Reed reached this figure after considering factors such as the 'complexity of the issues presented' and the legal prowess of the newspaper’s attorneys.

The original lawsuit revolved around a 2018 investigation by The New York Times, alleging Trump’s indulgence in 'dubious tax schemes.' Trump claimed that the three journalists involved in the story worked with Mary as part of a 'personal vendetta' against him. The lawsuit even went as far as to claim that the reporters pursued Mary consistently and convinced her to provide confidential data.

As per the reports of The Hill, Judge Reed dismissed the case in May, emphasizing, “Courts have long recognized that reporters are entitled to engage in legal and ordinary newsgathering activities without fear of tort liability — as these actions are at the very core of protected First Amendment activity.” The recent ruling highlights the financial consequences for Trump in the aftermath of his legal obstacles. Reed ordered the payment distribution as follows: $229,921 to The New York Times and reporters Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner and $162,717.69 to reporter David Barstow.

In response to the ruling, The New York Times expressed satisfaction, noting how such amendments are protecting journalists from misuse of the judicial system to stifle free speech. “Today’s decision shows that the state’s newly amended anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) statute can be a powerful force for protecting press freedom, the court has sent a message to those who want to misuse the judicial system to try to silence journalists,” a spokesperson remarked. As Trump continues to grapple with legal battles and the aftermath of his presidency, this ruling adds a financial dimension to the broader legal reckoning he faces in the public sphere.

