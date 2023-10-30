Judge Arthur Engoron Said This About Ivanka’s Testimony Against Donald Trump in Civil Fraud Case Trial

Ivanka Trump is renowned for often supporting her father - former President Donald Trump during his campaign for President in 2016. However, she had to retire from her position as his campaign manager and a fellow member of her father’s business. As per sources, Ivanka wanted to take a step back from politics and spend time with her family. In light of her dad’s Civil Fraud Case Trial which is being held in New York, it appears that Ivanka is set to make an appearance in court.

According to AP News, the presiding Judge Arthur Engoron issued a strict hearing concerning the need for Ivanka to testify against her father’s family business: the Trump Organization. Before her recent summon, she was reportedly dismissed as a witness just a month back. Her legal team claimed that there were no solid grounds of evidence available proving she had to testify given she’d severed ties with her father’s company in 2017.

Nonetheless, the State’s defense lawyers countered such claims with an argument of their own. As per reports, the former Executive Vice President of the aforementioned company possesses vital information that could further cement their case against her family. In addition, they have a reason to believe she’s an active participant despite leaving in 2017.

Furthermore, the State claimed that they intended to enquire about the former President’s Hotel located in Washington DC, and will also attempt to prove that Ivanka made a hefty profit through it. The publication quotes Attorney Kevin Wallace as he clarifies her eligibility to classify as a witness in the case, “She is 100% someone who can come and testify.”

Upon careful analysis of the evidence presented by the State against Ivanka, Judge Engoron made a stern decision to allow Ivanka to take the stand on the 1st of November. The judge states, “Ms. Trump has clearly availed herself of the privilege of doing business in New York.

However, his ruling on the matter strictly mentions that before the appointed date, she is not to be referred to as a ‘witness’. About Ivanka, she does have until then to make an appeal to the court pleading her respective case; whether or not she’ll adhere to the order or make a plea to have nothing to do with this case is yet to be determined.

As per Reuters, Ivanka’s father and her brothers: Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are in some serious legal trouble given the gravity of the Civil Fraud Case. This comes after a judge had recently uncovered evidence that the business was in reality a source of inflation [from the twice-impeached former President’s assets worth billions] to carefully secure a more enhanced and favored loan and insurance terms.

Since news of Ivanka being called to testify, neither she nor her representatives have issued an official statement or comment on the matter. Further details concerning the case and the final verdict on the matter are much awaited.

