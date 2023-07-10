Taylor Lautner Surprises Fans at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Shares Heartwarming Speech For Ex-Love

Taylor Swift provided her Kansas City fans with a heartwarming surprise earlier on the weekend during her performance on the Eras tour. Fans were taken on a trip down memory lane, hit with nostalgia. Swift welcomed her former beau, Twilight actor Taylor Lautner on stage while singing songs from the Speak Now album, which was partly inspired by Lautner, reports TMZ. The two shared an adorable moment on stage and their warm embrace was a clear indication of their mutual love and respect for each other.

The Gorgeous singer gave fans a pleasant treat after she welcomed former flame and beloved friend Lautner on stage during her Eras performance. Swift was in the middle of performing a few songs from the recently re-released album Speak Now. The Back To December singer donned a refreshing yellow summer dress with a retro vibe.

After finishing the set, to promote the debut of her new video of the song, I Can See You, she called on to stage the actors from the video – Kissing Booth actress Joey King, Presley Cash, and Lautner. The Grown Ups 2 actor entered the stage with dextrous backflips and a clean landing. This enthusiasm made the stadium full of people go wild with excitement. The audience began to cheer for the entire cast.

Shortly after his dramatic entrance, Swift welcomed him with a warm embrace, and after sharing a few words she handed over the mic to Lautner. With his charming smile, he mentioned that the backflips were apparently a spur-of-the-moment thing and it "just happened." This perplexed Swift and left the viewers at the stadium all the more in awe of his raw talent. Swift asked him, "That just happened?" to which Lautner responds in affirmation. "Yeah, Yeah. Sometimes I just accidentally flip too, yeah."

After a moment of good humor, Lautner shared some heartwarming words for Swift bringing her to near tears. He emphasized his deep love and respect for Swift, not just as an artist but also as a 'beautiful and kind' human being. "I'm honored to know you," said Lautner at the conclusion of his speech. This earned him a group huddle with Swift, King and Cash who were standing right by Swift during this adorable moment.

Swift returned the gesture and mentioned that Lautner played a very crucial role in the making of her album, Speak Now. "He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album," said Swift with gratitude and acknowledgment. She also adds a reference to her recently released video at the end. "And I want to say he did every single stunt you saw in that music video," she said.

Swift emphasized the friendship and bond that exists between the Lautners and her. "He and his wife [Taylor Dome] have become some of my closest friends, and it's very convenient because we all share the same first name," said Swift. Shortly after, Swift shared a hilarious post on Instagram with all three Taylor's re-creating an iconic meme from the Spiderman franchise.

