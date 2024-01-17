Judge Rebukes Donald Trump's Attorney Alina Habba Within Minutes of Commencing New Trial

Handling Donald Trump's legal defense, attorney Alina Habba is currently involved in the trial determining the monetary damages Trump will be required to pay E. Jean Carroll for his defamatory statements regarding her 2019 sexual assault allegations against him. Simultaneously, Trump has returned to a New York courthouse for the commencement of jury selection and opening statements in a civil trial. Moreover, Habba found herself in a recent dispute with Judge Lewis Kaplan, who reprimanded her for reiterating arguments on matters he had already ruled upon before the trial, according to reports from Mediaite.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By James Devaney

Also Read: Cheney Warns That if Donald Trump Wins, America Won't Survive 'Torching of the Constitution' by Him

In a notable turn of events, Trump and Carroll found themselves coming together for the first time in decades. This unfolded in a courtroom drama where attorney Habba, representing Trump, engaged in a confrontation with Judge Kaplan. Habba soon sought a one-day adjournment of the ongoing trial, citing the necessity for Trump to attend the funeral of his mother-in-law. However, Judge Kaplan, displaying little tolerance for delays, rebuffed her plea, deeming it a repetitive and unproductive argument. The judge firmly said that the trial's procedural framework had already been established. In no uncertain terms, Judge Kaplan conveyed that he would entertain no further arguments from Habba on this matter. This incident, as reported by CNN, underscores the tensions unfolding in the courtroom as the trial proceeds.

The judge said, “When the ruling is made that is the end not the beginning of argument." This acknowledgment was a nod to the extensive arguments permitted by Judge Arthur Engoron in Trump's recent civil fraud trial in New York. Habba then said, “I am asking you, sir, now for a one-day adjournment of this trial to allow my clients to be there so that he can be present for every day of this trial as he has a right to be." In response, Kaplan clarified that he was not preventing Trump from being there. To this, Habba said, “No, you’re stopping him from being here, Your Honor."

Also Read: Adam Kinzinger Says He'd Vote for Biden Over Trump in a 'Heartbeat': "It’s Not Even a Question"

Moreover, the judge stood firm in maintaining his earlier decision and emphasized that the argument had reached its conclusion. In a parallel legal proceeding last year, a jury determined that Trump had sexually assaulted Carroll and defamed her through statements made in 2022. Judge Kaplan indicated that this verdict would carry over into the current defamation trial, thereby narrowing the focus to the assessment of damages. Carroll, a former magazine columnist, alleges that Trump sexually assaulted her in a department store in the mid-1990s and subsequently defamed her by refuting her claim. Seeking damages exceeding $10 million, Carroll's legal pursuit continues, while Trump, maintaining his innocence, has contested the jury's decision and all adverse rulings through an appeal.

‘This Argument is Over!’ Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Gets Scolded By Judge Just Minutes Into New Trial https://t.co/9ZC5tCBhBN — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 16, 2024

Also Read: DNC Slams Trump in Mobile Billboard Ad That Aired Same Day as Trump’s Fox News Townhall

Furthermore, Habba argued that Trump did not harm Carroll's reputation and asserted that her career has flourished since she went public with the sexual assault allegations. Addressing the jury, Habba emphasized that the essence of the case lies not in the assault itself but in the alleged defamation. She argued that Carroll strategically chose the optimal moment to share her story publicly, aiming to maximize media coverage. It was also disclosed that Trump's legal team has signaled his intention to testify, although Trump has been known to alter his decision on testifying in previous legal proceedings.

More from Inquisitr

Raskin Demands Trump To Return $7.8 Million in Payments Made by Foreign Govt. During His Tenure

John Oliver Experiences Short-Lived Happiness at The Emmys as Trump Wins Iowa: 'Pain is Forever'