Mary Trump Calls Out Impartiality in Legal Proceedings by Judge in Uncle Donald Trump’s Trial

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and the niece of former President Donald Trump hurled a scathing critique of the judge overseeing her uncle's trial over the handling of classified documents in a recent video posted on her Substack platform. Mary's remarks raised questions about the impartiality of the legal proceedings.

The Mar-a-Lago documents trial has been marred by controversy and potential delays, and Mary was straightforward in her assessment of the situation. She accused Judge Aileen Cannon, whom she called "Donald's personal pocket judge," of being biased in favor of her uncle and working tirelessly to protect him, reports The Hill.

"In Florida, in the trial of the classified documents, the situation is much worse," Mary said in the video posted to her Substack, The Good in Us. "Donald’s personal pocket judge Aileen Cannon, continues to protect her favorite defendant, at all costs." "[T]his woman is clearly in the tank for Donald, and she’s tipping her hand at practically every opportunity to show one, her contempt for the prosecution, and two, her clear desire to push this trial back as much as possible, so that it won’t interfere with Donald’s chance of getting reelected," Mary said.

Cannon has indeed suggested that the trial be postponed, citing concerns about the scheduling of multiple prosecutions involving the former president. The trial, which is currently scheduled for May, has become a focal point of legal battles, with the defense team and prosecutors disagreeing on the timeline. Mary's accusation of favoritism is based on Cannon's apparent willingness to consider postponing the trial.

One of the key issues in the case is the large volume of evidence, which includes 1.3 million pages of documents and thousands of hours of security video recorded at Trump's resort. While prosecutors are eager to begin the trial on time, Cannon's hesitation has raised concerns about the fairness of the proceedings.

Mary's involvement in this legal drama is not the first time she has publicly chastised her uncle. She has been an outspoken critic of the Trumps, most notably in her book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man. She provided a deep dive into the complex and often dysfunctional dynamics within the Trump family in her book, shedding light on family relationships and how they may have influenced Donald Trump's development and personality, reports Benzinga.

Mary leveled several allegations against her uncle, the most contentious of which was that he paid someone to take his SAT exam, which facilitated his admission to the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. In response to the book's allegations, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews vehemently denied them, calling them "completely false" and implying that the book's timing was motivated by financial interests. The allegations have fueled Mary's ongoing feud with her uncle.

