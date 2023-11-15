The Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, has apparently prepared a strong case against former President Donald Trump about his financial scams. The ongoing civil fraud investigation is rife with twists and turns that might bring down the Republican leader's empire should the case be ruled in favor of the prosecution. During one of the recent hearings, Trump was seen fuming as the proceedings took place. He took out his anger at the AG on his Truth Social account and accused her of 'smirking all day long' from across the courtroom as his legal team prepared its defense. “Racist A.G. Letitia James is smirking all day long from her seat in Court, as New York continues to set records in murder and other violent crimes, and businesses flee to other States,” Trump wrote in rage.

Trump continued to rant: "This is a law that’s rather bazar, this is a law that doesn’t require any victims (there are none, except me!), it doesn’t require anyone to lose money - the banks didn’t complain here, they made money. You have a (Trump Hating!) Attorney General who’s seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages when not a single penny was lost by these banks, and that’s part of this (Unconstitutional!) Law."

The former POTUS further said, "You can see from the reaction of A.G. James, every morning from that seat, that she is enjoying this, enjoying it a bit too much.” Law Professor Jonathan Turley. This law has never been used like this before. It is both Unconstitutional and very unfair! No businesses will come to New York, only continue to leave. The whole case is rigged from D.C. It is an Election Interference. Our Country Is Broken & Corrupt!!!"

images of Donald Trump Jr and Letitia James in court this morning pic.twitter.com/8GB2dWo2Mw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2023

As per The Hill, Trump was said to have looked clearly irritated at James during the trial; on Wednesday, James rested her case. The former President has been criticizing James for a long time, claiming that he is being unfairly singled out for political gain. Moreover, as per CNBC, Trump had earlier criticized the AG by calling her 'a terrible A.G. when it comes to protecting the people of New York State' and praised her Republican rival, Michael Henry, as a 'strong crime fighter.'

LETITIA JAMES: “I will come back before you soon with a check for $250 million dollars."



Days before Trump’s civil fraud trial was to begin, NY AG Letitia James delivered remarks that sound more like a vindictive social justice activist than an Attorney General upholding the… pic.twitter.com/gAfgdajKsP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 7, 2023

James revealed a civil action last year alleging years of false financial statements submitted by Trump, his three adult children, and some of his longstanding business associates to obtain different financial advantages for their businesses. The 220-page civil suit, filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court, puts at stake at least $250 million in damages.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Brandon Bell

In addition, for the purpose of looking into potential federal offenses, such as bank fraud and lying to financial institutions, James gave the IRS and federal prosecutors in Manhattan a criminal referral against the Trump organization. The billionaire often denounces the lawsuit as 'another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General,' something he often calls James on his social media.

