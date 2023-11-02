Ben Affleck Bangs His Benz Into a Parked Car After an Apparent Argument With Jennifer Garner

In a recent rendezvous that caught the attention of onlookers, Hollywood exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were seen engaging in a conversation outside their children's school in Santa Monica, California. The co-parents of three—Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11—appeared to share a tense exchange during a Halloween celebration, leaving paparazzi eager to decipher the nuances of their interaction.

Garner, sporting a visible frown, and Affleck, clad in a cream blazer over a gray crewneck sweater, seemed to be engrossed in a passionate conversation. The nature of their discussion remained elusive, as the paparazzi couldn't capture the audible details. Despite the initial tension, a notable shift occurred as the exchange progressed. Garner's frown transformed into a smile, and Affleck subtly rested his hand on her shoulder, indicating a possible resolution or easing of the apparent discord.

The former couple's cordial relationship and commitment to their kids have always been the talk of the town, with huge appreciation. Post-conversation, Affleck's demeanor took an unexpected turn when he was photographed visibly annoyed after accidentally backing his black Mercedes-Benz into another vehicle, according to reports from the Daily Mail. The incident led to spiraling views about whether Affleck argued about conflicting interests with his wife.

Affleck and Garner's journey from marriage to separation has been a rollercoaster ride in the public eye. Although they tied the knot in 2005, signs of their split emerged around 2013. However, the official announcement of their separation came in June 2015, with the formal divorce filing occurring in April 2017. The legal process concluded less than a year later, in October 2018. In the recent encounter between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, fans and the media found themselves scrutinizing images and speculating about the dynamics of their interaction.

@JLo How long you going to stay married to a man that would rather touch his exwife than you? @BenAffleck is making a fool of you. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck do not respect your marriage. Divorce him. You deserve better. pic.twitter.com/DldWykxbdt — Colekelly11 (@Colekelly112) October 31, 2023

Yet, in all this, one undeniable truth emerged—the journey of co-parenting and seeking common ground is a nuanced narrative that takes unpredictable turns, even for Hollywood's A-list couples. Their bond seems to grow stronger by the day; according to a close source, "the drama of the past" and the "emotions" from their "divorce" are "long gone" now that they have reconciled. "One of the things that made Garner and Affleck get to a better place was—and is—JLo," the insider shared. The insider said that all of Lopez and Garner's children "love each other" and that they are "friendly" with one another. "It is really a very happy co-parenting situation. Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future."

Poor JLo: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spotted together again

Not again, but again Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted together in Santa Monica. At first, the actress sadly looked at her ex-husband while he explained something to her, but her smile immediately… pic.twitter.com/O7FHJ7PEHP — Jessica (@Phannam1989) November 1, 2023

The update followed claims made by Closer Weekly in September that Lopez was left feeling "blindsided" and "jealous" after pictures of the ex-couple cuddling appeared online. "Their relationship is still on fire. They are really happy with each other, and there's no drama in their relationship right now at all," the source added.

