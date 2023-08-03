Katy Perry Reveals New Career Announcement, Fans Believe Singer Deserves Better Than Average Move

Katy Perry has disclosed a new chapter in her career; however, her fans are skeptical about it. In a recent development, the 38-year-old singer unveiled plans to expand her headline performance, the Viva Vision Show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, by incorporating additional shows, per The Sun.

The spectacle is set to take place at Resorts World Theatre, with her concluding presentations set to take place between October 4 and November 4. Katy's performances in the shows are characterized by grandiose stage designs and attires reminiscent of cartoon characters. USA Today's Reader's Choice also nominated her show for the title of 'Best Las Vegas Show of 2023'.

Recently, the Roar singer shared a video on Instagram where she showcased a live performance on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, featuring her soaring above the audience while ziplining. This video was shared to commence the countdown to her final shows in the vibrant city of Las Vegas.

Following Katy's video post, her fans inundated the comments section with their desires. Numerous supporters conveyed their preference for her to refrain from returning to American Idol, while others voiced their disinterest in seeing her perform in Las Vegas. Their primary aspiration was simply for her to release new music. @pablo.who_ commented, "DON'T GO BACK TO AMERICAN IDOL, MOTHER," as @mmimoosaa wrote, "We need new music!! Not American idol!!" @piyyushkhare chimed in, "We want KP6 NOT THIS!" as @lucasmaceus added, "Are threatening you to stay on American Idol? We can save you from this prison."

In the past week, the singer sparked significant commotion after it came to light that she will be resuming her role as a judge for the forthcoming season of the music reality show. Katy, along with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, will maintain their positions as judges, while Ryan Seacrest, aged 48, will continue to serve as the host. American Idol shared this announcement on their official Instagram page in July, urging aspiring artists to participate in auditions for the upcoming season.

While Season 21 of the show saw the Teenage Dream singer facing criticism on several occasions for her remarks to certain contestants, an insider previously indicated to Page Six, that she remained unaffected by the negative reception. The insider emphasized that Katy was simply fulfilling her responsibilities and highlighted that she “has a unique sense of humor that may not always translate well on camera,” The source further affirmed that her actions were never driven by any malicious intent. The informant characterized the Grammy nominee as both a mentor and a friend to the contestants.

Nevertheless, it's worth noting that not all contestants share this perspective. Earlier this year, Katy faced allegations of "mom-shaming" a contestant named Sara Beth Liebe. This was due to a comment she made in jest, suggesting that the 25-year-old mother of three had been spending excessive time "laying on the table." Following the airing of Liebe's audition in March, the contestant strongly criticized the remark made by the Firework songstress, deeming it "hurtful." In a TikTok video, Liebe expressed her perspective, stating, “I think that it’s hard enough to be a mom, and it’s hard enough to be a woman.”

