Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Skin Cancer Removal in New 'The Kardashians' Trailer

A new trailer for The Kardashians season 3 just dropped on Thursday and it's full of drama. The trailer gave the audience a glimpse into the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family and it seems like it is going to be an emotional rollercoaster. The trailer also gave an update on both Skims founder, Kim Kardashian, and Good American founder, Khloé Kardashian. Kim was candid about her divorce from Kanye West whereas Khloé revealed that she shared a brush with skin cancer recently. “I am really good at being calm when there’s turbulence, but this has been a whirlwind of a year,” Kardashian mother Kris Jenner sums up season 3 of The Kardashians for everyone watching the trailer.

Khloé Kardashian discussed the struggles she faced and how secretly fighting Melanoma impacted the reality TV star. The closeup of her stitches after the surgery was featured in the trailer, as well as a shot of her sporting a bandage because of the ongoing treatment. Multiple family members and friends are seen showing their concern for her health. "This, on her face, is very concerning," matriarch Kris Jenner shares in the clip after audiences are told that Khloé had melanoma on her cheek. "I don't think I've seen you this low," Malika Haqq, Khloé's best friend is seen saying while in conversation with Khloé. Kendall Jenner also expresses her concerns for her sister and explains how she "doesn't sleep" and has "lost a lot of weight."

In the trailer, a level-headed Khloé said even she was taken aback by the severity of the situation: “Melanoma’s deadly. This was way more serious than I anticipated it to be.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Sagliocco

The 38-year-old reality star first shared about Melonama in 2022 as she posted a gym selfie on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Sunday." The selfie left Khloé's 304 million followers in a state of confusion. One of the followers asked, "And what the heck is on your cheek," to which she quickly answered, “A bandage. I had a tumor removed from my face but I'm totally OK. Thank you for asking ❤️." When another fan asked about the band-aid to which the Good American founder replied, that the band-aid was basically a "scar-strip." "I had a tumor removed from my face a few months ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse," she added. "All is great and healing wonderfully."

According to Daily Mail, in October 2020, Khloé let everyone know about her tumor in a string of posts on her Instagram Story featuring close-up photos of her skin. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging," she explained. She shared how she underwent two biopsies from separate doctors.

"I'm grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything — all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process," Khloé said at the time. "So, here we are… you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look." Dr. Garth Fischer, Khloe's surgeon took to Instagram to speak up about Khloé's face. He thanked the star for allowing him to operate, saying that the whole experience was like operating on "his own daughter," and that he was relieved that Khloé was able to move past it.

"Dear Khloe, @khloekardashian, you and your family have been dear to me for a very long time," Fischer wrote alongside his post, a re-post of Khloé's Instagram Stories. "I was so saddened that you required a procedure requiring removing of a dangerous and significant tumor from your face. I felt like I was operating on my own daughter. I was honored that you put your trust in my staff and me. I am tremendously relieved that we got it all out and you can now get past this. You’re beautiful and have a heart of gold. Now let’s get this scar to heal great and be mindful of too much sun exposure."