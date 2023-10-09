From a very public plural marriage to finding her 'sole' mate, Christine Brown has had her own share of peaks and troughs. Overcoming all that, the Sister Wives star eventually found her happily ever after with David Woolley and married him on October 7, 2023. The couple announced their engagement in April and said "I Do" in Utah recently, with their blended families present on the scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Christine and Janelle Brown Say Kody Brown Is ‘Vastly Different’ Now: “Not Attracted”

The 51-year-old dreamt of a 'fairytale' wedding surrounded by gorgeous flowers and breathtaking views, which she didn't get to do in her previous marriage with Kody Brown. But it appears she fulfilled that dream as she walked down the aisle with Woolley at Red Cliffs Lodge, a magical hotel in Moab, Utah, as reported by The US Sun.

Although it was an intimate affair, the now-married couple didn't compromise on aesthetics. The exclusive photos obtained by the outlet revealed a stunning backdrop of the Utah River and canyons, and the pair welcomed 300 guests who enjoyed the sweeping views while celebrating the newlyweds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

A majestic 2,000-foot red cliff and the Colorado River enclosed the Red Cliffs Lodge, where the duo took their wedding vows. With a spectacular view behind, they set up their wooden wedding arch near the canyon, and chairs faced the Utah River and canyons. The arbor was adorned with floral arrangements that complimented the fall season.

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Reveals Kody’s Long-Standing Disinterest in Now Ex-Wife Christine

After saying vows, the wedding party went to the reception, held in a tent next to the ceremony. The TLC star referred to her wedding with the 59-year-old Woolley as her 'dream come true.' She excitedly told People, "It's a fairytale. It's everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does; it's a dream come true."

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Finds Love and Happiness Again With Fiancé David Woolley

The wedding festivities began on Friday, October 6, 2023, starting with a scenic dinner cruise down the Colorado River. Brown stated, "We just liked the idea of having as much family and friends there as possible. We're going to have so much fun."

The wedding planner, Danielle Rothweiler, was behind the magnificent decor for the event. She incorporated fall colors like rust, dusty rose, mauve, deep plum, and peachy coral. The groom was equally thrilled and expressed, "The view, the scenery, it's unreal. You can't beat it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

The ceremony, decor, and overall 'vibes' were Brown's dream vision that came to life. Before the event, Woolley explained, "She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad. She never got to do [it] on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles." Brown affirmed, "It's true. I do want the big white wedding."

Her father, Rex Allred, and son, Paedon Brown, escorted the reality star to the altar in a stunning white bridal dress from Boda Bridal. Her wedding outfit featured a plunging neckline with intricate beading detail. The bride rejoiced, "We're going to have a slew of kids and grandkids walk down the aisle in between the parents, our officiant, David, and me."

"We wanted to make it as family-oriented as possible," Brown concluded. The Sister Wives star has six children with ex-Kody: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely. Woolley, on the other hand, is also a father to eight children and many grandchildren.

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Consulted a Matchmaker Before Meeting Her Fiancé David Woolley

‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Shares Why She Would Have ‘Rejected’ Friendship With Robyn Brown