The pop star Taylor Swift's fandom has made Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole "sick to [her] stomach." The drama between the model and the Swifties unfolded after she posted a video on Monday, January 8, 2024, calling out the disdainful remarks by people "s**t-talking" on TikTok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Nicole (@iamkaylanicole)

The influencer seemingly shaded the Swift fans whom she clashed with and gave an open challenge to talk to her face. She captioned her video clip, "Fake page, s**t talking, cult following, keyboard warriors – maybe take the year off, babe?" Although she didn't name the fandom directly, it pointed towards the Swifties, per Page Six.

Aside from the text, her video included a lip-sync of a Drake soundbite from December 2023 when the Canadian rapper addressed his critics, provoking them for a face-off on camera. "To the rest of you — the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters — you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam," the musician's voice said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

It continued, "Look at my eyes — you guys wanna do something? That's what I thought. Who got something to say? Everybody. Who gone say it to my face? Nobody." Her open challenge was unmistakably directed to the consistent hate she's been facing since the news of Kelce's romance with Swift surfaced in the media.

Nicole dated Kelce on-an-off from 2017 to 2022. She's been in the spotlight for posting multiple cryptic posts expressing anger over hate speech against her. The 32-year-old previously posted a powerful post on Instagram, being ignorant in the face of "backlash and embarrassment."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Owens

Following the brutal criticism, she unfollowed Kelce and his best friends in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany. Unsurprisingly, Swift now shares a good bond with both of them, and the model no longer wants anything to do with her past.

Nicole explained, "The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made. That's a lot of history and friendship there that doesn't change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That's really all that is."

Back in October 2023, Nicole spoke to PEOPLE and discussed life after the breakup. She called it "a major breakup and major life change." Despite being someone who relied on physical fitness to manage emotional stress, she admitted, "It's one thing to be physically fit, but it's another thing to be mentally fit."

"It was like I was working out, I was in really great shape, but I felt like sh-- and I was sad, and I was having a hard time getting out of bed. It got to the point where I was like, 'Okay, what else can I possibly do?' So, I started to go to therapy," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Nicole (@iamkaylanicole)

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce are going stronger than ever, with several news of a possible engagement- it seems Nicole is single and happy.

