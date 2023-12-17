Swifties think Travis Kelce isn't loving enough to their idol Taylor Swift.

Recently, fans of pop singer Taylor Swift have analyzed her relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce on social media. The contrast is based on Kelce's previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, and disparities in the way he acts toward the two women, Marca reported. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a well-publicized five-year romance with Kayla Nicole. The pair attended events together and shared their love on social media, putting them in the spotlight frequently, but their on-and-off relationship didn't survive and they split for good this year.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Many fans are now saying that Kelce doesn't show the same kind of love and passion in his romance with Swift. Fans of Kelce and Swift are breaking down every picture and video on social media, which has turned the platform into a fertile field for rumors. Some claim that Swift isn't receiving the same kind of affection from Kelce as with Kayla Nicole, raising the possibility that the NFL player isn't in love now.

No but the difference is crazy like sorry but i have eyes 😬 pic.twitter.com/9THjXgDDR5 — Hedi 🩵🏙 (@Keptulikeanoat1) December 12, 2023

A Twitter user said, "No, cuz why is he giving the energy of a boy being kissed by his mom when it’s Taylor?" Another fan tweeted, "Taylor will be giving kisses here and there and he’s just standing and smiling." Another fan drew a comparison between his poses with the two women, saying, "Travis when he’s with Kayla: looks at Kayla; Travis when he’s with Taylor: looks at the camera." A user commented, "The vibes are just off."

just like how whenever they hold hands she looks like a mother dragging along her toddler (him) — skye🌛 (@skyeofthenorth) December 12, 2023

Many users also defended Kelce, suggesting people are different with each of their significant others, and it doesn't necessarily have to be a statement. A fan said, "Idk how to explain this without being negative but you just really can’t give the same amount of love to every person you date. Like it’s always different from your past loves but it doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t love them." Another fan slammed the suggestion, saying, "I'm sure Travis is done with his past relationship, and you should too! And you're not the one in the relationship so you don't know anything." They added in another tweet, "Also, this is giving 'I have never been in a relationship before and don't know how they work'!!!! get a job bestie."

travis when he’s with kayla: looks at kayla



travis when he’s with taylor: looks at the camera pic.twitter.com/FmX7aySr0W — brittany mahomes is trash (@treacherouscafe) December 12, 2023

In 2017, Kelce and Nicole began dating. They split up and then reconciled many times in the years that followed, per PEOPLE. Following Kelce and Swift's relationship rumors, Nicole experienced racist and sexist trolling online. Nicole shared a heartfelt statement she penned in an Instagram video on October 9 addressing this backlash. Nicole shared, "They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness, you should have known better. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth. But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere. Your value is deep within your heart."

this feels like a good time to ask once again, why the fuck was he holding her hand like that? pic.twitter.com/Ut1R6vfqqn — brittany mahomes is trash (@treacherouscafe) December 12, 2023

