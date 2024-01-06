Inside Bradley Cooper's Surprising List of Lady Lovers: From Cameron Diaz to Present GF Gigi Hadid

One of Hollywood's most sought-after leading males: Bradley Cooper

The public's fascination with Bradley Cooper's relationships has persisted despite his longstanding reputation for maintaining privacy regarding his personal life. Most lately, Cooper has ignited romance speculations with Gigi Hadid. Additionally, Hadid supported Cooper last month by showing up to his Danny & Coop's Cheesesteak food truck. See the odd dating history of the nine-time Oscar winner, which includes his four-month marriage to Jennifer Esposito and his stint as a Daisy Jones and the Six star.

1. Jennifer Esposito

Cooper and actress Jennifer Esposito were originally connected after they were seen kissing at a Golden Globes celebration in January 2006. They were engaged in October of that year, and two months later, they were married in the south of France. Esposito filed for divorce in May 2007 because of "irreconcilable differences," and it ended formally in November. As per InStyle, the pair didn't even declare their connection until years later, and they kept most of the facts of their relationship secret. But a kiss between the two at the Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes party in January 2006 raised the issue of whether or not they were dating.

2. Renée Zellweger

In 2006, Cooper starred with Renée Zellweger in the film Case 39. There were suspicions of a relationship after they were seen together in June 2009 in New York City. By December, Zellweger was celebrating the holidays in Los Angeles with Cooper and his parents. He once confessed to ET, "I can’t say enough about her...I just love her. I [loved] coming to work. I love acting with her. I can learn so much from her." Before splitting up in March 2011, during which Cooper was wrapping up production for the film Limitless, they had dated for two years.

3. Cameron Diaz

Rumor had it that Cameron Diaz and Cooper had a short romance in 2007 when they were often sighted together in New York City. It seemed they loved each other's company during such occasions, even though the couple never acknowledged their connection. However, their supposed romance didn't last long, and they quickly went on to other partnerships. At the time, a source informed Page Six, "[They] were very close and lovely. Something is going on, and it’s clear they are more than just friends."

4. Zoe Saldana

Before their appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy, Cooper and Zoë Saldaña were real-life partners. Showbiz Cheat Sheet claims the two became together while shooting The Words in 2011. The two got into a hot relationship that suddenly cooled down a year later, in December 2012. She once told The Hollywood Reporter, "Bradley is a very dedicated and open professional. It’s really good when you can balance that with an actor as opposed to an actor that just comes prepared and just goes, 'Don’t f--k up my light' and 'this line is my close-up.'"

5. Irina Shayk

After divorcing model Suki Waterhouse in 2015, Shayk began dating Hollywood heartthrob Cooper. When the stars were first seen in April of that year, on a Broadway date night, they were the talk of the town. Their daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper was born two years later. But because of his work on the 2018 film A Star is Born, the pair is said to have started to drift apart. The year 2019 saw the formal announcement of their breakup. These days, the co-parents get along well and are often seen with their daughter. Before getting together to send Lea off to her first day of school in NYC, the couple even went on vacation together in the summer of 2023 to Italy.

6. Huma Abedin

As per Page Six, on July 28, Cooper and Huma Abedin were seen cuddling up at a Hamptons bagel cafe. The witness stated- "They were there before the bagels even arrived. [Huma] was kind of nuzzling [Bradley], they kissed a couple of times. She was very loving." It was believed that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour had set them up. Cooper and Abedin were both present at the 2022 Met Gala in May, although it was unclear when their affair started. On the red carpet at the star-studded fashion event, which Wintour co-chairs, they were, however, photographed apart.

7. Gigi Hadid

By the end of 2023, Cooper and Gigi Hadid were among the newest and most surprising couples in Hollywood. The runway queen and the Silver Linings Playbook star were first seen together in New York at the beginning of October. Gigi and Bradley allegedly went to the Off-Broadway show Danny and the Deep Blue Sea in the West Village one month after being sighted together for the first time. Several sites stated later in November that their relationship had become more serious. It was said that Gigi and Bradley wanted to introduce each other to their kids as they were such devoted parents to their own.

