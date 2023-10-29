A viral moment during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address had social media abuzz when critics pounced on First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, for an apparently accidental kiss on the lips. The incident quickly became the talk of the town, with some speculating about the etiquette and implications of such a gesture. The incident unraveled as First Lady Jill, dazzling in a shade of purple, was making her way through a clapping crowd ahead of her husband’s address. Emhoff, who was standing in the stands, extended his arm for a warm greeting or a kiss on the cheeks. Jill holding Emhoff’s hand, leaned in for what was supposed to be a kiss on the cheek but ended up on the lips, leading to a brief peck on the lips.

After the unplanned peck, the First Lady continued her walk, shaking hands and greeting others in the audience. Emhoff, who initially was taken aback, quickly regained his composure and joined the applause. The viral video of the mishappening quickly made shockwaves on social media. Critics grabbed the opportunity to judge the First Lady and Emhoff, speculating on the nature of their relationship and even indicating that the act was inappropriate, given the COVID-19 pandemic at that time. According to Money Control, one Twitter user @bennyjohnson wrote, "Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the LIPS?!"

As per the sources of the New York Post, the accident which attracted a mixture of ridicule and support, captured the unexpected and human side of the dignitaries. The slow-motion video of the "kiss" highlighted that the kiss landed more on the side of the mouth, but it did touch the lips, although unintentionally. The video sparked a wave of discussion, with many sharing their views on the incident. While some viewers argued that it was a simple miscalculation, that a friendly kiss meant for the cheeks ended up on the lips, others were quick to draw conclusions.

Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the LIPS?! pic.twitter.com/KvrUxSI8Lu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2023

As per Daily Mail, President Biden's State of the Union address touched on a range of critical issues, including jobs, the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, healthcare, and more. Despite the gravity of the topics discussed, the accidental kiss took center stage on social media. The incident also brought attention to Emhoff, who was attending the event with a special guest, 92-year-old Holocaust survivor Ruth Cohen. Cohen's incredible story of survival through multiple concentration camps, including Auschwitz, was a poignant moment during the address.

The accidental kiss between Jill and Vice President Harris’ husband Emhoff, caused a shockwave on social media and serves as a reminder that even high-profile individuals can experience unexpected moments of human errors.

