‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Gets Called Out by Fans For Shocking Eating Etiquettes on Live TV

The View invited chef Carla Hall to share Thanksgiving ideas on November 22 which included presenting bite-sized treats for a unique holiday feast. The co-hosts enjoyed the sample bite-sized dishes and offered their opinions, which also captured the attention of the fans. One co-host, in particular, became the center of attention for all the wrong reasons, per The TVShowsAce.

Viewers, active on Twitter and other platforms, criticized Whoopi Goldberg's on-set behavior during the tasting session. The focus shifted from the delectable treats to Goldberg's eating etiquette, prompting fans to suggest that lessons in manners might be in order. Social media commentary highlighted Goldberg talking with her mouth full on multiple occasions, with one fan humorously describing Whoopi on set with food as "deadly."

Despite the intended focus on Thanksgiving food and festivities, Goldberg's dining style seemed to overshadow the culinary segment. Chef Hall even brought a non-alcoholic apple cider Cosmo for the hosts to try, catering to those who may not indulge in alcohol during the holiday. However, Goldberg's table manners became the unexpected focal point, steering the conversation away from the delectable treats showcased on the show.

According to The US Sun, netizens pointed out the things that did not go down well with the viewers, "Good Morning Fam! I guess Whoopi’s gonna be talking with food in her mouth for an hour [face palm emoji] #TheView," one fan tweeted. Another added, "...Whoopi talking with her mouthful! Of course..." A third fan complained, "#Whoopi and food on set are a deadly situation. #TheView .. Anyway .. everyone #We_TheCrew enjoy your #ThanksgivingWeekend .. Take a little time to enjoy #TheView .." A fourth person noted, "I just told my mom that she was chowing down!!!"

For the Thanksgiving episode of The View they put out food for all of the hosts



The only one to eat was Whoopi Goldberg 🤣 I wanted to make a fat joke but it was endearing and a total power move pic.twitter.com/YuQZKgPKOK — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 22, 2023

Recently, the versatile actor and television personality showed passionate support for the iconic country music legend Dolly Parton and her show-stopping halftime performance at the annual Thanksgiving show hosted by the Dallas Cowboys. Parton's electrifying performance while donning the signature Cowboys Cheerleader outfit garnered widespread acclaim. However, Goldberg had a message directed at those who held any negative opinion about the choice of attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

She said, "Dolly Parton stole the show on Thanksgiving, but some critics told her to act her age." She added, "Everybody that participated in this, you should be ashamed of yourself." The audience at the show responded with enthusiastic applause, resonating with Goldberg's perspective as she fearlessly dismantled the critics and their viewpoints.

Whoopi Goldberg responds to fans who called her and her family out for not wearing gloves while stuffing the Turkey 🦃. “We wash our hands over here we not no nasty mfs” pic.twitter.com/S1snjRq4QC — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) November 23, 2023

Continuing the conversation, co-host Sunny Hostin strongly agreed with Goldberg's viewpoint, stating, "If I look like that in one of Cowboys things, I might have everything out." She added, “I don’t know if that’s a belly ring or what, but I want what she has.” Moreover, the incident sparked Twitter madness as countless fans flooded the platform with adoring comments, unleashing their love and enthusiasm for the singer's show-stopping performance.

