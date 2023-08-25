The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Long-Standing Speculation Regarding Her Sexual Orientation

Whoopi Goldberg has candidly addressed rumors surrounding her sexual orientation, putting an end to long-standing speculation. The topic arose during an episode of The Best Podcast Ever, hosted by her former The View co-host Raven-Symoné and Raven's wife, Miranda.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

Also Read: 'The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Slams “Stupidest Stories” Presented on the Show: "Shut Your Mouth"

According to The US Sun, Raven, 37, playfully confronted Whoopi, 67, about the rumors, mentioning that she had sensed "lesbian vibes" from the Oscar-winning actress during their time together on The View. Light-heartedly, she expressed her fondness for Whoopi and suggested that if there was anything to share, she was welcome to do so. In response, Whoopi Goldberg addressed the rumors head-on, stating definitively, "Women have been asking me this for as long as I've been around. I am not a lesbian."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

She emphasized, "But I know lots of them, and I've played them on television. But I've always had lesbian friends because they're just my friends. I'm not gonna kiss you, but I'll kiss you over here like this, but I'm not going to do this. And they're like, 'OK!' The acclaimed actress has always been candid about her relationships, having been married three times, none of which lasted more than a few years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

Also Read: Fans Cry Out, “Bring Back Whoopi!” as the New Season of ‘The View’ Is Announced

Goldberg's forthright attitude extends to her perspective on relationships. She has been open about her preference for maintaining her own space and independence. In a previous interview with The Times, she shared, "I don’t want anyone in my house. I love men and having fun with men." She added, "Yes, you can come over, but you can't stay. You have to go home. I want to have sex. And then I’ll talk to you because you’re my friend. But you’re not spending the night." Her humor shone through as she mentioned that even her cat is an exception to the "no overnight stays" rule at her home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raven-Symoné (@ravensymone)

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Shares the Unique Reason Behind Her Hilarious Stage Name

Discussing her views on marriage and relationships, Goldberg emphasized her personal happiness and self-discovery. She highlighted that societal expectations shouldn't dictate one's choices, especially in terms of companionship. The actress reflected on her journey to realizing that she didn't want to conform to societal norms regarding relationships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raven-Symoné (@ravensymone)

In a New York Times interview, she expressed her satisfaction with her current approach to life. "I’m much happier on my own. I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I’m not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone. I don’t want somebody in my house," she shared, echoing her sentiments on relationships and independence.

Goldberg's recent podcast appearance provides a fresh glimpse into her character and outlook. This candid discussion not only put an end to the rumors but also reaffirmed Goldberg's commitment to living life on her own terms with no external interference.

More from Inquisitr

All Six Co-hosts of ‘The View’ Return for Season 27 With Whoopi Goldberg as Moderator

Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back at Ana Navarro for Claiming Bill Geddie Fired Joy Behar From ‘The View'