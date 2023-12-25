INQUISITR.COM / News & Politics

Kellyanne Conway Slams Jan. 6 Obsessed Democrats for Driving 'Electric Cars' to 'Get An Abortion' Daily

By Shraddha
Published on : 18:45 PST, Dec 24, 2023
Kellyanne Conway Slams Jan. 6 Obsessed Democrats for Driving 'Electric Cars' to 'Get An Abortion' Daily
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

In a fiery critique on Fox News, Kellyanne Conway didn't mince words as she lambasted Democrats yet again, accusing them of an unrelenting obsession with January 6th and abortion. It all started when Conway, a former senior counselor to President Donald Trump, discussed the Colorado Supreme Court's decision barring Trump from the state's 2024 ballot, boldly asserting that Democrats' fixation on the Capitol riot would inevitably boomerang against them in the upcoming election. 

 

Also Read: When Elon Musk Said Donald Trump “Is Not the Right Guy” to Become President of the Country

 

Emphatically defending Trump, Conway contended that no courtroom had presented evidence of Trump's involvement in an insurrection. Her vehement opposition to the court's ruling led her to predict that Democrats' relentless focus on January 6th would ultimately backfire, resonating with voters who perceive the decision as a threat to democracy.

 

 

In a moment of levity, Conway shared her satirical take on Democrats' daily routine, stating, "I just think the Democrats wake up every morning, Emily, and they look at the calendar, the iPhone says January 6, 2021, the date never changes. And then they get an electric vehicle and go get an abortion. I just described the Democratic Party in 7 seconds. That’s it. That’s what I see. But it’s always January 6," reported Mediaite. This unconventional characterization of Democrats drew both attention and criticism. Conway's comments also prompted a wave of reactions on social media, with some finding her statements absurd and disconnected from reality.

 

Also Read: Donald Trump Supporters Cheer His 'Dictator' Comment in Rally: "Sign Me Up For That Dictatorship!"

 

As Conway delved into the potential consequences of the court's decision, she asserted that Republicans would gain support from voters who viewed the ruling as a direct assault on democracy and urged Americans to recognize the gravity of the situation. Conway even expressed concern for the safety of the Supreme Court justices, highlighting the volatile atmosphere in the country.

 

Also Read: Here’s How Donald Trump’s First Wife Ivana Trump Made History in the Casino Industry

 

The former Trump official also said, "A lot of people are tired of being censored and shadow banned and put upon by the government and its ridiculous regulations and legislation and calling things like inflation reduction, abolition, no such thing. I think threats to democracy [are] going to increase as a focal point for Republican and center-right independent voters." 

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

 

In an attempt to counter the Democrats' narrative, Conway challenged Rep. Adam Schiff's supportive remarks on the court's decision. Dismissing Schiff's assertions, Conway questioned the lack of evidence supporting charges against Trump, emphasizing the doubts surrounding the allegations of inciting an insurrection.

 

 

Conway's bold statements, however, didn't escape widespread mockery and criticism on social media platforms. Users, including former Congressman Joe Walsh, questioned the validity of Conway's claims, who stated that though he wasn't a Democrat, he did think about "how an American President actually led an insurrection, how he led a violent attempt to overthrow an American election." In a sarcastic twist, liberals on Twitter humorously embraced Conway's caricature, with one user quipping, "It’s true. I get an abortion every morning," as reported by HuffPost.

 

 

Conway's unapologetic defense of Trump and scathing critique of Democrats underscored the deep political divides still prevalent in the aftermath of the Capitol riot. As the political landscape continues to evolve, Conway's provocative statements serve as a stark reminder of the polarization gripping the nation.

More from Inquisitr

Here's Why Melania Trump Was 'Angry' and Gave Zero Damn About Donald Trump's Indictment

Donald Trump Once Called Stormy Daniels ‘Horseface’ and Himself a ‘Total Con'

Share this article: Kellyanne Conway: Democrats Obsessed With Jan. 6 Drive 'Electric Cars' to 'Get An Abortion' Daily
Donald Trump
More from Inquisitr