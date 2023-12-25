In a fiery critique on Fox News, Kellyanne Conway didn't mince words as she lambasted Democrats yet again, accusing them of an unrelenting obsession with January 6th and abortion. It all started when Conway, a former senior counselor to President Donald Trump, discussed the Colorado Supreme Court's decision barring Trump from the state's 2024 ballot, boldly asserting that Democrats' fixation on the Capitol riot would inevitably boomerang against them in the upcoming election.

Kellyanne: I think Democrats wake up every morning and they look at the calendar on the iPhone and it says January 6th. The date never changes. And then they get into an electric vehicle and go get an abortion. pic.twitter.com/fffuat7BVR — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2023

Emphatically defending Trump, Conway contended that no courtroom had presented evidence of Trump's involvement in an insurrection. Her vehement opposition to the court's ruling led her to predict that Democrats' relentless focus on January 6th would ultimately backfire, resonating with voters who perceive the decision as a threat to democracy.

Man, I'm old enough to remember when Kellyanne Conway used to coach Republican men not to sound like absolute pigs when talking about abortion to women. https://t.co/cu0xHBphNX — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) December 20, 2023

In a moment of levity, Conway shared her satirical take on Democrats' daily routine, stating, "I just think the Democrats wake up every morning, Emily, and they look at the calendar, the iPhone says January 6, 2021, the date never changes. And then they get an electric vehicle and go get an abortion. I just described the Democratic Party in 7 seconds. That’s it. That’s what I see. But it’s always January 6," reported Mediaite. This unconventional characterization of Democrats drew both attention and criticism. Conway's comments also prompted a wave of reactions on social media, with some finding her statements absurd and disconnected from reality.

Why's everyone so mad at kellyanne conway?



Getting in my electric vehicle to go get an abortion sounds like an awesome way to start the day. Throw in some sodomy and a bagel breakfast sandwich and I don't know how it gets any better. — Orangeworker (@JREEEEE9) December 20, 2023

As Conway delved into the potential consequences of the court's decision, she asserted that Republicans would gain support from voters who viewed the ruling as a direct assault on democracy and urged Americans to recognize the gravity of the situation. Conway even expressed concern for the safety of the Supreme Court justices, highlighting the volatile atmosphere in the country.

It’s always abortion o’clock somewhere, right, my fellow Dems?! https://t.co/OnypnfWza0 — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) December 20, 2023

The former Trump official also said, "A lot of people are tired of being censored and shadow banned and put upon by the government and its ridiculous regulations and legislation and calling things like inflation reduction, abolition, no such thing. I think threats to democracy [are] going to increase as a focal point for Republican and center-right independent voters."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

In an attempt to counter the Democrats' narrative, Conway challenged Rep. Adam Schiff's supportive remarks on the court's decision. Dismissing Schiff's assertions, Conway questioned the lack of evidence supporting charges against Trump, emphasizing the doubts surrounding the allegations of inciting an insurrection.

Idk wtf Kellyanne Conway is talking abt. I get two abortions before I even leave my house in the am, and three on Sunday just to upset the Baptists — FakaktaSouth (@FakaktaSouth) December 20, 2023

Conway's bold statements, however, didn't escape widespread mockery and criticism on social media platforms. Users, including former Congressman Joe Walsh, questioned the validity of Conway's claims, who stated that though he wasn't a Democrat, he did think about "how an American President actually led an insurrection, how he led a violent attempt to overthrow an American election." In a sarcastic twist, liberals on Twitter humorously embraced Conway's caricature, with one user quipping, "It’s true. I get an abortion every morning," as reported by HuffPost.

I get one even if I don't have sex. You know, just in case. — Anna (@ipolishuprlnice) December 20, 2023

Conway's unapologetic defense of Trump and scathing critique of Democrats underscored the deep political divides still prevalent in the aftermath of the Capitol riot. As the political landscape continues to evolve, Conway's provocative statements serve as a stark reminder of the polarization gripping the nation.

