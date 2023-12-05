Donald Trump Calls ‘Crooked’ President Joe Biden a ‘Destroyer’ of American Democracy in Iowa Speech

Former President Donald Trump has continued to remain in the spotlight ever since news of his tumultuous legal trials first broke the internet. He’s amid a myriad of legal troubles but doesn’t let it distract him from his true passion: contesting for the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections. While Trump won't be at the debates, he continues to campaign across different states and is doing fairly well in the polls in comparison to other members of the GOP. But, if there’s one person he’s actively butting heads with apart from members of his party, it's President Joe Biden. It appears that Trump has managed to steal the spotlight once more after he made this comment about Biden in an attempt to shut down his “attacks”.

According to CNN, Trump was amid a speech on Saturday when he delivered perhaps his most intense rebuttal directed at Biden. The aforementioned event was held in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and boasted a colossal crowd of supporters. It is to this eagerly listening crowd that Trump claimed Biden was a threat to US democracy and accused the President of having “criminals” in his administration. Trump said that in comparison “This campaign is a righteous crusade to liberate our republic from Biden and the criminals in the Biden administration.”

Furthermore, Trump refers to Biden as “crooked” and continued to throw shade at him by saying, “If Joe Biden wants to make this race a question of which candidate will defend our democracy and protect our freedoms, and I say to crooked Joe - and he is crooked, the most corrupt President we’ve ever had.” The former President continued to strongly state, “We will win that fight and we’re going to win it very big.” Given Trump's rivalry with the current President, he went on to make an even bolder claim, “Joe Biden is not the defender of American democracy. Joe Biden is the destroyer of American democracy.”

President Donald Trump in Iowa: "It's going to be the greatest comeback in history -- I'm not talking about comeback politically because I don't care about that -- it will be the greatest comeback for a country." pic.twitter.com/tut01gQYiR — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) December 2, 2023

These strong allegations from Trump are yet to receive a response from Biden and his representatives who’ve refrained from commenting on the matter thus far. At the very same event before its beginning, Trump’s campaigning team passed around signboards reading, “Biden Attacks Democracy.” This was perhaps done to further cement the idea in followers supporting him. Regardless, Trump hasn’t issued any other comment on the matter.

This comes after his Civil Fraud Trial Case held in New York reinstated a gag order for Trump, who apparently has violated the rule once more, as per BBC. The gag order is set in place so that he’d be prevented from talking about the contents and details concerning it with the media or the public. Furthermore, it restrains him from making remarks against other attorneys or members of the court. To date, Trump has had to pay a whopping $15,000 for his aforementioned violations.

