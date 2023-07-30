Jennifer Aniston Hung Out at Cher’s House as a Teenager and None of Us Knew

When Jennifer Aniston was a youngster in the 1970s, she used to love spending time at Cher's home. In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2022, Cher opened up about her long-standing friendship with Jennifer Aniston to host Kelly Clarkson, who correctly commented that not many people would be aware of it. "Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the '70s?" The me singer asked the 77-year-old pop icon.

"As a teenager, I mean as like a middle teenager. And (she would) eat me out of house and home," Cher joked in response.

The Believe singer revealed that Aniston was one of a group of young teenage girls who would frequently hang out at her house in the 1970s, adding the funniest reason for Aniston's interest in hanging out there. "The girls always used to, they knew when I went to Balducci's (grocery store), and they would just show up and just chow down. And (Aniston) was a big chow down-er," she said. "I love it! I just think that’s so funny," Clarkson replied.

When Clarkson wondered whether anyone was aware that Aniston was such a gifted actor at the time, Cher replied that the adolescent Jen was enrolled in the High School of Performing Arts, per TODAY.

The Academy Award winner asserted that it is best to let a person's talent speak for itself. "My mom used to say to anybody she met, 'I have a daughter who sings.' Well, the minute you say that people just turn (their attention) off," she shared. Cher also shared an incident where her mother once told the owner and manager of Atlantic Records that her daughter could sing and that he kind of dismissed her. The pop icon recounted, "Then he signed us and then we're singing, and one night my mom comes in and he said, 'Georgia, what are you doing here?' And she said, 'I told you I have a daughter that sings. There she is!'"

The Friends star, 54, herself also spoke candidly about visiting Cher's house as a teen in an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in March, per PEOPLE. The actress went to high school alongside Chaz Bono, the son of the late musician Sonny Bono and Cher, at Fiorello H. LaGuardia. "Well I went to high school with Chaz and amongst our group of, our gaggle, we would always go to her house because it was nice. It was Cher," she told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

The Emmy-winning actress recalls the "beautiful windows" and "chiffon curtains" of the singer's former home. She continues by mentioning that Cher's neighbor at the time was Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. "It was just wild and wonderful cause we didn't really know Cher," Aniston continues. "We were little kids in high school, though I guess you understand a little bit at that point. It was just fun to be able to hang out with Cher."

